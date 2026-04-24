ChoiceOne Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

Apr 24, 2026, 07:30 ET

SPARTA, Mich., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. 

Highlights

  • ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,704,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $13,867,000 and net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.  On March 1, 2025, ChoiceOne completed the merger (the "Merger") of Fentura Financial, Inc. ("Fentura"), the former parent company of The State Bank, with and into ChoiceOne with ChoiceOne surviving the merger.   
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.91 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.92 and diluted loss per share of $1.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.  Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.  
  • Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, declined by $30.9 million or an annualized 4.2% during the first quarter of 2026 and grew by $9.5 million or 0.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026. 
  • Net Interest Margin increased to 3.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 3.59% for the three months ended December 31, 2025.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits grew by $68.9 million or an annualized 7.9% during the first quarter of 2026.  This increase is a combination of organic deposit growth and some seasonality in municipal deposits. 
  • Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2026.  Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025.  Notably, 0.61% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration. 

"ChoiceOne delivered solid first-quarter performance, driven by strong net interest income, continued balance-sheet and expense discipline, and stable credit quality. Our loan pipeline looks strong as we continue to grow organically through deep customer relationships and executing on our strategic priorities across Michigan," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer.

ChoiceOne reported net income of $13,704,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $13,867,000 and net loss of $13,906,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.  Net income excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $9,310,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.91 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.92 and diluted loss per share of $1.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.  Diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses, net of taxes, and merger related provision for credit losses, net of taxes, was $0.86 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. 

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $4.4 billion, an increase of $89.2 million compared to March 31, 2025.  The growth in total assets is primarily attributed to growth in securities and warehouse mortgage advances.  This was partially offset by a reduction in the cash balance of $55.2 million during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026.  Interest rates and balances on warehouse mortgage advances fluctuate with the national mortgage market and are short term in nature. 

Core loans, which exclude held for sale loans and mortgage warehouse advances, declined by $30.9 million or an annualized 4.2% during the first quarter of 2026 and grew by $9.5 million or 0.3% during the twelve months ended March 31, 2026.  Loan interest income increased $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 and decreased $975,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.  The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 is partially due to a decline in interest income due to accretion from purchased loans during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.  Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 includes $2.7 million of interest income due to accretion from purchased loans compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.  Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans increased GAAP net interest margin by 26 and 29 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively.  Of the amount recognized in the first quarter of 2026, $2.1 million was calculated using the effective interest rate method of amortization, while the remaining $597,000 resulted from accretion through unexpected payoffs and paydowns of loans with an associated fair value mark.  Estimated interest income due to accretion from purchased loans for the remainder of 2026 using the effective interest method of amortization is $5.8 million; however, actual results will be dependent on prepayment speeds and other factors.  It is estimated that a total of $50.4 million remains to be recognized as interest income due to accretion from purchased loans over the life of the purchased loans portfolio.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $68.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to December 31, 2025.  This increase is a combination of organic deposit growth and some seasonality in municipal deposits.  Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, declined by $20.4 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to March 31, 2025.  This decrease is primarily related to runoff of higher cost municipal CDs acquired in the Merger, partially offset by organic growth in other categories.  ChoiceOne continues to be proactive in managing its liquidity position by using brokered deposits and short term FHLB advances to ensure ample liquidity.  As of March 31, 2026, the total balance of borrowed funds from the FHLB was $185.0 million at a weighted average rate of 3.81%, with $165.0 million due within 12 months.  At March 31, 2026, total available borrowing capacity secured by pledged assets was $1.2 billion. ChoiceOne can increase its borrowing capacity by utilizing unsecured federal fund lines and pledging additional assets.  Uninsured deposits totaled $1.1 billion or 30.7% of deposits at March 31, 2026.

In the three months ended March 31, 2026, ChoiceOne's annualized cost of deposits to average total deposits declined 3 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025 and declined 5 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025.  The annualized cost of funds decreased by 13 basis points, from 1.86% to 1.73% in the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decrease in higher cost local and brokered CDs.  Interest expense on borrowings for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $9,000 compared to the same period in the prior year, despite a $32.2 million increase in the average balance borrowed, due to a reduction in rates.  In the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025, annualized cost of funds decreased 6 basis points from 1.79% to 1.73% due to the reductions in federal funds rate during the fourth quarter of 2025.  With ChoiceOne's already low cost of deposits and market conditions, additional reductions in the federal funds rate may not immediately result in a further reduction in cost of deposits.

There was no provision for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2026, due to a decline in loan balances and only $53,000 in net charge offs.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) was 1.19% on March 31, 2026 compared to 1.18% on December 31, 2025.  Asset quality continues to remain strong, with annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2026.  Nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased to 1.01% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2025.  Notably, 0.61% of the nonperforming loans to total loans (excluding loans held for sale) is attributed to certain purchased loans which were identified prior to the Merger as having credit deterioration.

ChoiceOne uses interest rate swaps to manage interest rate exposure to certain fixed rate assets and variable rate liabilities.  During the first quarter of 2026, ChoiceOne exited $351.0 million of pay‑fixed interest rate swaps with an average coupon of approximately 3.12%.  This resulted in a small gain that was applied to the basis of the hedged bonds and a $4.6 million realized gain that will be amortized into interest expense over approximately six years.  After evaluating multiple rate scenarios, we determined that our interest rate risk profile and overall balance sheet flexibility are improved without the pay‑fixed interest rate swaps, and we believe this action better aligns our interest rate posture with long‑term value creation for shareholders.  Following this exit, the asset sensitivity of the bank is reduced and balance sheet derivatives are no longer a significant percentage of assets.   ChoiceOne has approximately $29.0 million of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with a weighted average coupon of 3.52%.  These swaps were entered into in the third quarter of 2025 to hedge interest rate risk on newly purchased agency mortgage backed securities.

At March 31, 2026, shareholders' equity was $470.0 million, an increase from $427.1 million on March 31, 2025. ChoiceOne repurchased 25,116 shares of stock for a net cost of $775,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 50,000 shares of stock for a net cost of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2026 under our existing share repurchase plan.  The repurchase plan has 300,272 shares remaining to purchase as of March 31, 2026.  The repurchase reflects our view that our capital position is healthy and the repurchase of shares is in the best interest of our shareholders.  ChoiceOne Bank continues to be "well-capitalized," with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.9% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 11.9% on March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income declined by $282,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. This decline was partly driven by lower interchange income and lower gains on sales of loans, which are both affected by seasonality.  Noninterest income also declined in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 due to losses on the sales of securities.  These declines were offset by an increase from the change in market value of equity securities during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.  Noninterest income increased by $893,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025.  This increase was partly driven by higher customer service charges and interchange income, which rose due to increased volume from the Merger.  Insurance and investment commissions income also increased as a result of higher estate settlement fees and customers obtained from the Merger.  These increases were offset by the aforementioned loss on sales of securities in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense increased by $427,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025.  The increase was due to higher FDIC insurance costs, professional fees, and other expenses including Michigan state taxes, offset by lower salaries and benefits costs.  Noninterest expense declined by $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025.  The decline was largely due to merger-related expenses of $17.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025, offset by higher salaries and benefits expense, occupancy and equipment expense and intangible amortization expense in the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.  ChoiceOne will continue to invest in its talented staff, technology and footprint while prioritizing operational efficiency and disciplined investment. ChoiceOne has secured a location in Troy, MI and expects to open a full service branch and lending office later in 2026.  We believe this new office will help us continue our strong growth in an attractive market. 

ChoiceOne's first‑quarter 2026 tax expense was reduced by $200,000 as a result of purchasing a transferable tax credit that will be applied to 2026 income taxes. Management intends to purchase similar sized transferable tax credits in 2026 to reduce tax expense.

"We ended the first quarter with solid capital and liquidity and an efficient funding mix, keeping us well positioned to support clients and create long-term value," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "As we progress through 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, strengthening customer relationships, and executing on opportunities across our markets."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, with assets over $4 billion, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 54 offices in West, Central and Southeast Michigan. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements.  Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "view" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.   These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence.  Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in any of ChoiceOne's subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. ChoiceOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand underlying financial performance and condition and trends of ChoiceOne.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, non-GAAP measures are used as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance or financial condition. These measures are also calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. ChoiceOne's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in the tables to this press release under the heading non-GAAP reconciliation.

Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

March 31,
2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$

84,218

$

87,988

$

139,421

Equity securities, at fair value

9,425


9,353


9,328

Securities Held to Maturity

384,339


385,193


394,434

Securities Available for Sale

573,531


554,420


480,650

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,562


18,562


18,562

Federal Reserve Bank stock

12,554


12,554


12,357

Loans held for sale

9,976


7,185


3,941

Mortgage warehouse advances

51,187


58,987


2,393

Core loans

2,932,110


2,963,047


2,922,562

  Total loans held for investment

2,983,297


3,022,034


2,924,955

Allowance for credit losses

(35,496)


(35,550)


(34,567)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

2,947,801


2,986,484


2,890,388

Premises and equipment

48,670


48,110


44,284

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

86,305


74,798


73,765

Goodwill

129,854


129,854


126,730

Intangible assets

29,464


31,149


35,153

Other assets

59,866


64,901


76,378









Total Assets

$

4,394,565

$

4,410,551

$

4,305,391









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

912,845

$

907,007

$

912,033

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,428,338


1,364,887


1,406,660

Savings deposits

624,084


607,045


602,337

Certificates of deposit

598,743


616,180


663,404

Brokered deposits

103,381


104,906


67,295

Borrowings

184,819


264,788


137,330

Subordinated debentures

48,552


48,460


48,186

Other liabilities

23,802


31,925


41,078









Total Liabilities

3,924,564


3,945,198


3,878,323









Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:
30,000,000; shares outstanding: 14,960,200 at March 31, 2026, 15,000,939 at
December 31, 2025, and 14,975,034 at March 31, 2025.

397,498


398,386


398,075

Retained earnings

112,008


102,641


73,316

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(39,505)


(35,674)


(44,323)

Shareholders' Equity

470,001


465,353


427,068









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,394,565

$

4,410,551

$

4,305,391

Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited) 



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

Interest income







Loans, including fees

$

45,642

$

46,617

$

32,641

Securities:







Taxable

5,492


5,663


4,730

Tax exempt

1,451


1,402


1,409

Other

690


694


1,179

Total interest income

53,275


54,376


39,959









Interest expense







Deposits

13,745


14,127


10,716

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

2,182


2,564


2,052

Other

706


845


880

Total interest expense

16,633


17,536


13,648









Net interest income

36,642


36,840


26,311

Provision for credit losses on loans

-


1,100


13,163

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded commitments

-


(300)


-

Net Provision for credit losses expense

-


800


13,163

Net interest income after provision

36,642


36,040


13,148









Noninterest income







Customer service charges

1,656


1,683


1,181

Interchange income

1,892


2,086


1,509

Insurance and investment commissions

551


592


295

Gains on sales of loans

408


511


444

Net gains (losses) on sales of securities

(203)


-


-

Net gains (losses) on sales and write downs of other assets

9


(200)


10

Earnings on life insurance policies

584


567


389

Trust income

692


689


506

Change in market value of equity securities

26


(197)


107

Other

200


366


481

Total noninterest income

5,815


6,097


4,922









Noninterest expense







Salaries and benefits

14,062


14,559


10,320

Occupancy and equipment

2,591


2,469


1,719

Data processing

2,290


2,374


1,999

Communication

555


576


380

Professional fees

982


784


697

Supplies and postage

335


291


244

Advertising and promotional

264


258


256

Intangible amortization

1,685


1,683


680

FDIC insurance

570


475


455

Merger related expenses

-


-


17,203

Other

2,442


1,880


1,712

Total noninterest expense

25,776


25,349


35,665









Income (loss) before income tax

16,681


16,788


(17,595)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,977


2,921


(3,689)









Net income (loss)

$

13,704

$

13,867

$

(13,906)









Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.91

$

0.92

$

(1.30)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.91

$

0.92

$

(1.29)

Dividends declared per share

$

0.29

$

0.29

$

0.28

Table 1 - Average Balances and tax-Equivalent Interest Rates (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,
2026

Three Months Ended December 31,
2025

Three Months Ended March 31,
2025











(Dollars in thousands)

Average







Average







Average








Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:


























Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)

$

2,979,652

$

45,661


6.21

%

$

2,961,133

$

46,635


6.25

%

$

2,019,643

$

32,666


6.56

%

Taxable securities (2)

755,718


5,492


2.95


750,256


5,663


2.99


689,891


4,730


2.78

Nontaxable securities (1)

281,295


1,837


2.65


285,782


1,776


2.47


288,878


1,783


2.50

Other

74,803


690


3.74


69,056


694


3.99


115,091


1,179


4.15

Interest-earning assets

4,091,468


53,680


5.32


4,066,227


54,768


5.34


3,113,503


40,358


5.26

Noninterest-earning assets

313,152








309,300








206,088







Total assets

$

4,404,620







$

4,375,527







$

3,319,591



































Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:


























Interest-bearing demand
deposits

$

1,404,153

$

6,282


1.81

%

$

1,343,600

$

6,352


1.88

%

$

1,111,903

$

4,420


1.61

%

Savings deposits

613,837


1,379


0.91


596,010


1,252


0.83


431,192


883


0.83

Certificates of deposit

598,616


5,099


3.45


613,387


5,502


3.56


487,448


4,950


4.12

Brokered deposit

100,175


985


3.99


100,133


1,021


4.05


45,553


463


4.12

Borrowings

226,192


2,182


3.91


255,978


2,663


4.13


193,961


2,191


4.58

Subordinated debentures

48,503


661


5.53


48,411


681


5.58


40,182


518


5.23

Other

4,871


45


3.75


6,311


65


4.09


20,553


223


4.41

Interest-bearing liabilities

2,996,347


16,633


2.25


2,963,830


17,536


2.35


2,330,792


13,648


2.37

Demand deposits

907,453








925,414








651,424







Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities

30,425








26,860








34,838







Total liabilities

3,934,225








3,916,104








3,017,054







Shareholders' equity

470,395








459,423








302,537







Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

4,404,620







$

4,375,527







$

3,319,591



































Net interest income (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)


$

37,047






$

37,232






$

26,710
































Net interest margin (tax-
equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)
(1)






3.67

%






3.63

%






3.48

%

(1)

Adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis to facilitate comparison to the taxable interest-earning assets. The adjustment uses an incremental tax rate of 21%.  The presentation of these measures on a tax-equivalent basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry.  These non-GAAP measures ensure comparability with respect to both taxable and tax-exempt loans and securities.

(2)

Taxable securities include dividend income from Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

(3)

Loans include both mortgage warehouse advances and loans held for sale.

(4)

Non-accruing loan balances are included in the balances of average loans.  Non-accruing loan average balances were $27.5 million, $22.2 million, and $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively. 

(5)

Interest on loans included net origination fees and interest income due to accretion from purchased loans.  Interest income due to accretion from purchased loans was $2.7 million, $3.1 million and $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

Income Adjusted for Merger Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)







Net income (loss)

$

13,704

$

13,867

$

(13,906)









Merger related expenses, net of tax

-


-


13,753

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax (1)

-


-


9,463

Adjusted net income

$

13,704

$

13,867

$

9,310









Weighted average number of shares

14,990,017


15,015,486


10,676,068

Diluted average shares outstanding

15,041,910


15,065,937


10,740,077

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.91

$

0.92

$

(1.30)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.91

$

0.92

$

(1.29)

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$

0.91

$

0.92

$

0.87

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.91

$

0.92

$

0.86


(1)

Merger related provision for credit loss represents the calculated credit loss on Non-PCD loans acquired during the Merger on March 1, 2025.

Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarterly

Earnings

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)













Net interest income

$

36,642

$

36,840

$

37,597

$

36,322

$

26,311

Net provision expense

-


800


200


650


13,163

Noninterest income

5,815


6,097


7,144


6,503


4,922

Noninterest expense

25,776


25,349


26,215


25,506


35,665

Net income (loss) before federal income tax expense

16,681


16,788


18,326


16,669


(17,595)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,977


2,921


3,645


3,135


(3,689)

Net income (loss)

13,704


13,867


14,681


13,534


(13,906)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

0.91


0.92


0.98


0.90


(1.30)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.91


0.92


0.97


0.90


(1.29)

Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP)

0.91


0.92


0.98


0.91


0.87

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

0.91


0.92


0.97


0.91


0.86

End of period balances

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands)













Gross loans

$

2,993,273

$

3,029,219

$

2,916,251

$

2,928,431

$

2,928,896

Loans held for sale (1)

9,976


7,185


6,323


7,639


3,941

Mortgage warehouse advances (2)

51,187


58,987


2,483


3,033


2,393

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1 and 2
above)

2,932,110


2,963,047


2,907,445


2,917,759


2,922,562

Allowance for credit losses

35,496


35,550


34,754


34,798


34,567

Securities available for sale

573,531


554,420


544,023


479,426


480,650

Securities held to maturity

384,339


385,193


388,517


390,457


394,434

Other interest-earning assets

76,229


74,857


79,677


110,206


110,605

Total earning assets (before allowance)

4,027,372


4,043,689


3,928,468


3,908,520


3,914,585

Total assets

4,394,565


4,410,551


4,296,902


4,310,252


4,305,391

Noninterest-bearing deposits

912,845


907,007


903,925


943,873


912,033

Interest-bearing demand deposits

1,428,338


1,364,887


1,395,724


1,322,336


1,406,660

Savings deposits

624,084


607,045


588,798


595,981


602,337

Certificates of deposit

598,743


616,180


605,912


624,209


663,404

Brokered deposits

103,381


104,906


72,672


106,225


67,295

Total deposits

3,667,391


3,600,025


3,567,031


3,592,624


3,651,729

Deposits excluding brokered

3,564,010


3,495,119


3,494,359


3,486,399


3,584,434

Total subordinated debt

48,552


48,460


48,368


48,277


48,186

Total borrowed funds

184,819


264,788


197,752


198,428


137,330

Other interest-bearing liabilities

1


7,689


7,695


8,529


13,420

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,987,918


3,013,955


2,916,921


2,903,985


2,938,632

Shareholders' equity

470,001


465,353


449,615


431,761


427,068

Average Balances

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands)













Loans

$

2,979,652

$

2,961,133

$

2,927,878

$

2,936,168

$

2,019,643

Securities

1,037,013


1,036,038


990,319


984,607


978,769

Other interest-earning assets

74,803


69,056


79,365


63,416


115,091

Total earning assets (before allowance)

4,091,468


4,066,227


3,997,562


3,984,191


3,113,503

Total assets

4,404,620


4,375,527


4,308,289


4,298,513


3,319,591

Noninterest-bearing deposits

907,453


925,414


930,346


915,637


651,424

Interest-bearing deposits

2,616,606


2,552,997


2,583,166


2,573,927


2,030,543

Brokered deposits

100,175


100,133


91,735


120,720


45,553

Total deposits

3,624,234


3,578,544


3,605,247


3,610,284


2,727,520

Total subordinated debt

48,503


48,411


48,663


48,971


40,182

Total borrowed funds

226,192


255,978


179,122


169,257


193,961

Other interest-bearing liabilities

4,871


6,311


8,550


11,763


20,553

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,996,347


2,963,830


2,911,236


2,924,638


2,330,792

Shareholders' equity

470,395


459,423


438,449


427,543


302,537

Loan Breakout (in thousands)

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

Agricultural

$

47,840

$

56,218

$

51,183

$

47,273

$

48,165

Commercial and Industrial

369,425


352,556


352,876


351,367


345,138

Commercial Real Estate

1,745,410


1,780,396


1,728,774


1,743,541


1,757,599

Consumer

23,180


26,701


27,328


29,741


30,932

Construction Real Estate

20,897


19,139


18,440


21,508


18,067

Residential Real Estate

725,358


728,037


728,844


724,329


722,661

Mortgage Warehouse Advances

51,187


58,987


2,483


3,033


2,393

Gross Loans (excluding held for sale)

$

2,983,297

$

3,022,034

$

2,909,928

$

2,920,792

$

2,924,955















Allowance for credit losses

35,496


35,550


34,754


34,798


34,567















Net loans

$

2,947,801

$

2,986,484

$

2,875,174

$

2,885,994

$

2,890,388

Performance Ratios

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.
















Annualized return on average assets

1.24

%

1.27

%

1.36

%

1.26

%

-1.68

%

Annualized return on average equity

11.65

%

12.07

%

13.39

%

12.66

%

-18.39

%

Annualized return on average tangible common equity

15.95

%

16.66

%

19.08

%

18.26

%

-27.97

%

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.63

%

3.59

%

3.73

%

3.66

%

3.43

%

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.67

%

3.63

%

3.77

%

3.70

%

3.48

%

Efficiency ratio

55.99

%

54.12

%

54.76

%

55.32

%

111.01

%

Annualized cost of funds

1.73

%

1.79

%

1.77

%

1.84

%

1.86

%

Annualized cost of deposits

1.54

%

1.57

%

1.57

%

1.65

%

1.59

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

2.25

%

2.35

%

2.33

%

2.41

%

2.37

%

Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.70

%

10.55

%

10.46

%

10.02

%

9.91

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.34

%

7.16

%

7.04

%

6.54

%

6.40

%

Annualized noninterest expense to average assets

2.34

%

2.32

%

2.43

%

2.37

%

4.30

%

Loan to deposit

81.62

%

84.14

%

81.76

%

81.51

%

80.21

%

Full-time equivalent employees

561


569


573


571


605

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial
Services Inc.

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.
















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.2

%

12.7

%

13.0

%

12.4

%

12.0

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

10.6

%

10.2

%

10.3

%

9.8

%

9.4

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.1

%

10.7

%

10.9

%

10.4

%

10.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

8.6

%

8.5

%

8.5

%

8.2

%

10.4

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)

8.3

%

8.1

%

8.2

%

7.9

%

7.6

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital

262.9

%

279.0

%

275.2

%

288.2

%

302.0

%

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.
















Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.9

%

12.5

%

12.8

%

12.4

%

11.9

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.8

%

11.4

%

11.7

%

11.3

%

10.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

11.8

%

11.4

%

11.7

%

11.3

%

10.9

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.2

%

9.1

%

9.1

%

8.9

%

11.3

%

Tier 1 capital (to total assets)

8.9

%

8.7

%

8.8

%

8.6

%

8.3

%

Commercial Real Estate Loans (non-owner
occupied) as a percentage of total capital

268.9

%

284.4

%

280.0

%

290.6

%

303.9

%

Asset Quality

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

(in thousands)














Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

53

$

305

$

244

$

418

$

72

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average
loans

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

Allowance for credit losses

$

35,496

$

35,550

$

34,754

$

34,798

$

34,567

Unfunded commitment liability

$

1,347

$

1,347

$

1,647

$

1,647

$

1,647

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)

1.19

%

1.18

%

1.19

%

1.19

%

1.18

%

Total funds reserved to pay for loans (includes liability for
unfunded commitments and excludes held for sale)

1.23

%

1.22

%

1.25

%

1.25

%

1.24

%

Non-Accruing loans

$

27,892

$

27,058

$

17,365

$

16,854

$

16,789

Nonperforming loans (includes OREO)

$

30,177

$

29,582

$

19,940

$

19,296

$

19,154

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

1.01

%

0.98

%

0.69

%

0.66

%

0.65

%

Non Accrual classified as PCD

$

18,210

$

19,007

$

11,393

$

12,017

$

12,891

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)
attributed to PCD

0.61

%

0.63

%

0.39

%

0.41

%

0.44

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.69

%

0.67

%

0.46

%

0.45

%

0.44

%

Other Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

NON-GAAP Reconciliation

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

37,047

$

37,232

$

37,994

$

36,711

$

26,710

Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)

3.67

%

3.63

%

3.77

%

3.70

%

3.48

%
















Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income






























Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (Non-GAAP)

$

37,047

$

37,232

$

37,994

$

36,711

$

26,710
















Adjustment for taxable equivalent interest

(405)


(392)


(397)


(389)


(399)
















Net interest income  (GAAP)

$

36,642

$

36,840

$

37,597

$

36,322

$

26,311

Net interest margin (GAAP)

3.63

%

3.59

%

3.73

%

3.66

%

3.43

%

(dollars in thousands)

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

Total assets

$

4,394,565

$

4,410,551

$

4,296,902

$

4,310,252

$

4,305,391

Less: goodwill

129,854


129,854


126,730


126,730


126,730

Less: core deposit intangible

29,464


31,149


31,694


33,421


35,153

Tangible assets

$

4,235,247

$

4,249,548

$

4,138,478

$

4,150,101

$

4,143,508
















Total equity

$

470,001

$

465,353

$

449,615

$

431,761

$

427,068

Less: goodwill

129,854


129,854


126,730


126,730


126,730

Less: core deposit intangible

29,464


31,149


31,694


33,421


35,153

Tangible common equity

$

310,683

$

304,350

$

291,191

$

271,610

$

265,185

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.34

%

7.16

%

7.04

%

6.54

%

6.40

%

(dollars in thousands)

2026 1st
Qtr.

2025 4th
Qtr.

2025 3rd
Qtr.

2025 2nd
Qtr.

2025 1st
Qtr.

Net income

$

13,704

$

13,867

$

14,681

$

13,534

$

(13,906)

Less: intangible amortization (tax affected at 21%)

1,331


1,330


1,365


1,369


537

Adjusted net income

$

12,373

$

12,537

$

13,316

$

12,165

$

(14,443)
















Average shareholders' equity

$

470,395

$

459,423

$

438,449

$

427,543

$

302,537

Less: average goodwill

129,854


127,308


126,730


126,730


83,030

Less: average core deposit intangible

30,319


31,092


32,599


34,356


12,983

Average tangible common equity

$

310,222

$

301,023

$

279,120

$

266,457

$

206,524
















Return on average tangible common equity

15.95

%

16.66

%

19.08

%

18.26

%

-27.97

%

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

21%

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