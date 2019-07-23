ChoiceOne Urgent Care Joins Forces with Harford County Education Foundation to Help Students

LUTHERVILLE, Md., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Urgent Care (ChoiceOne) a partner of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) would like to invite the public to a family-friendly Back to School Bash event on Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1528 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill, Maryland 21050.

The public is invited to bring donated school supplies to benefit the Harford County Education Foundation community initiative called Stuff the Bus. This year marks the beginning of ChoiceOne's commitment to becoming an active participant in the Stuff the Bus campaign. ChoiceOne will be collecting items until Friday, September 13. At the event complimentary sports physicals and concussion baseline tests will be offered by ChoiceOne.

"We know there are students in the district that need help getting resources and equipment to participate in learning. I am hoping we can help increase donations to Harford County Education Foundation by launching the first annual ChoiceOne Back to School Bash event," said Butch Marino, CEO of ChoiceOne. "We are also going to be offering complimentary sports physicals and concussion baseline tests to young recreational athletes, because we want to make sure to maximize opportunities for safe participation in physical activity."

In addition, UM Upper Chesapeake Health will be offering free screenings in their mobile unit, Chick-Fil-A will host a meet and greet with their cow mascot, Smoothie King will be onsite with delicious samples and coupons and Sport Clips will be providing free back to school haircut coupons for all new customers.

"We are proud to partner with ChoiceOne who provides prompt care for illnesses and injuries that are not life threatening and a great alternative to a hospital emergency room," said Lyle E. Sheldon, President and CEO of UM UCH.

For patients who need quick access to care for illnesses and injuries that are non-emergent, but still need immediate medical care, urgent cares are an excellent and cost-effective solution. ChoiceOne clinical teams see patients seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including most holidays. Furthermore, for added convenience, patients are offered the ability to check-in online before arriving at the urgent care center.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Urgent Care