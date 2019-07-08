ChoiceOne Urgent Care Opens New Center in Georgia

LUTHERVILLE, Md., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Urgent Care (ChoiceOne) in partnership with Gwinnett Medical Center would like to invite the public to family-friendly grand opening events starting Thursday, July 11 until the official opening on Monday, July 15. Superior patient-centered care will be provided in a spa-like environment at the new center conveniently located on 2745 Loganville Hwy., Loganville, GA 30052.

"We are excited about the opportunity to open a ChoiceOne Urgent Care center in the Grayson community. Growing our footprint in Gwinnett County will allow us to expand our mission of superior patient experience that is convenient to the communities in which patients live and work, while providing outstanding care coordination in partnership with Gwinnett Medical Center," said Butch Marino, CEO of ChoiceOne.

For patients who need quick access to care for illnesses and injuries that are non-emergent, but still need immediate medical care, urgent cares are an excellent and cost-effective solution. "We want to help individuals gain access to high-quality affordable care, so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy, and that includes providing athletes the care they need and getting them back on the field and keeping families healthy," said Marino.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to providing excellent healthcare to our community, we're continually working to make access to care more convenient. Over the past decade, we have partnered with like-minded organizations to provide primary care, specialty care and urgent care services in areas such as Hamilton Mill, Suwanee and Sugar Hill, and today, we are excited to partner with ChoiceOne to bring urgent care to the Grayson community," said Phil R. Wolfe, CEO of Gwinnett Medical Center.

The new urgent care center will be led by Associate Medical Director Sang Dao, MD, a graduate from GMC's Gwinnett Medical Education program.

Come Meet Your New Neighbors community event at the Grayson center

Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Meet with center teammates and get a tour of the new center.

Refreshments will be provided and family fun for all including food trucks and inflatables

Thursday, July 11 to Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Complimentary sports physicals and concussion baselines tests

Opening on Monday, July 15

Free gifts provided to the first 50 individuals that visit the center

