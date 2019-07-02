ChoiceOne Urgent Care Wins Gwinnett Daily Post 2019 Reader's Choice Award

LUTHERVILLE, Md., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Urgent Care (ChoiceOne) in partnership with Gwinnett Medical Center has received the Gwinnett Daily Post annual Reader's Choice Award for Best Urgent Care. Every year readers from communities all over Gwinnett County, Georgia, can vote for their favorite places, businesses and attractions, and this year ChoiceOne won an award in the Health/Wellness category.

"Thank you to the Gwinnett Daily Post and all the supporters that voted for ChoiceOne as Best Urgent Care, we are truly honored. This accolade is a direct reflection of the commitment by our ChoiceOne teammates and providers who deliver outstanding care each and every day to the communities we serve. It is our mission to provide a differentiated patient experience for their urgent care needs," said Butch Marino, CEO of ChoiceOne. "Again, thank you for recognizing ChoiceOne Urgent Care as best in class for urgent care needs."

For patients who need quick access to care for illnesses and injuries that are non-emergent, but still need immediate medical care, urgent cares are an excellent and cost-effective solution. ChoiceOne clinical teams see patients seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including most holidays. Furthermore, for added convenience, patients are offered the ability to check-in online before arriving at the urgent care center.

"We are proud to work with ChoiceOne Urgent Care and are honored to see the positive impact our partnership has had on community health. This accolade speaks to the level of care and improved accessibility both GMC and ChoiceOne strive to provide," said Phil R. Wolfe, CEO of Gwinnett Medical Center.

Gwinnett Daily Post has sponsored the Reader's Choice Awards for the last six years and all the nominees and winners are 100 percent chosen by their local readers. There were about 30,000 nominations and 60,000 votes were casted during the voting period.

ChoiceOne Urgent Care centers feature private exam rooms, a triage area, and state-of-the-art equipment, including an on-site x-ray facility. Providers at the centers will be able to diagnose and treat non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, such as colds, flu, broken bones, infections and sprains. In addition, expanded services include preoperative evaluations, sports physicals, concussion management and occupational health services, including pre-employment physicals, drug testing and workers' compensation.

SOURCE ChoiceOne Urgent Care