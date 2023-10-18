Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Drugs Market to Rise by 2032 | Key Analysis by DelveInsight

The dynamics of the cholangiocarcinoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cholangiocarcinoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the cholangiocarcinoma market size was found to be USD 786 million in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies. As per DelveInsight's estimates, in 2022, out of the total diagnosed incident cases of cholangiocarcinoma, ~8,560 cases were of intrahepatic and ~9,460 cases were of extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma respectively, in the 7MM.

cases were of intrahepatic and cases were of extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma respectively, in the 7MM. Globally, leading cholangiocarcinoma companies such as Merck KGaA, Eisai Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, 3D Medicines, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, TransThera Sciences, RedHill Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Elevation oncology, Senhwa Biosciences, InnoCare Pharma, Genoscience Pharma, Intensity therapeutics, Elucida Oncology, GlaxoSmithKline, Verismo Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Toray Industries, Inc, Kinnate Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wellmarker Bio, Arbele Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Xencor, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, and others are developing novel cholangiocarcinoma drugs that can be available in the cholangiocarcinoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel cholangiocarcinoma drugs that can be available in the cholangiocarcinoma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for cholangiocarcinoma treatment include KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Tasurgratinib (E7090), TT-00420, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, Melphalan, Derazantinib, Imfinzi (durvalumab), TAS-120 (futibatinib), and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major cholangiocarcinoma market share @ Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report

Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Cholangiocarcinoma, often referred to as bile duct cancer, is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that originates in the bile ducts. These are the thin tubes that carry bile from the liver to the small intestine. The exact cause of cholangiocarcinoma remains unclear, but several risk factors have been identified. The symptoms of cholangiocarcinoma can be quite nonspecific, which often leads to delayed diagnosis. Common symptoms include jaundice, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, itching, and pale-colored stools. These symptoms usually occur when the tumor obstructs the bile ducts or has advanced to a later stage. Early-stage cholangiocarcinoma may not present noticeable symptoms. Diagnosing cholangiocarcinoma often involves a combination of imaging tests, blood tests, and sometimes tissue biopsy. Imaging tests such as CT scans, MRIs, and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) can help visualize the bile ducts and identify any abnormalities.

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cholangiocarcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The cholangiocarcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cholangiocarcinoma Diagnosed Incidence Cases

Cholangiocarcinoma Type-specific Cases

Cholangiocarcinoma Age-specific Cases

Cholangiocarcinoma Stage-specific Cases

Cholangiocarcinoma Mutation-specific Cases

Total Cholangiocarcinoma Treated Cases

Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Market

Given the intricate nature of cholangiocarcinoma, it is imperative to approach clinical management as a collaborative effort involving a multidisciplinary team. This team should take into account various factors, including patient-related considerations such as ECOG performance status, comorbidities, and patient preferences. Additionally, it should consider disease-related variables such as tumor stage, vascular involvement, and the presence of distant metastases. Furthermore, it's crucial to factor in the availability of specialist expertise, as high-volume centers have been associated with lower mortality rates for major liver resections.

Surgery remains the cornerstone of curative therapy for cholangiocarcinoma. The approach to surgery is highly dependent on the primary site of the disease. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) typically involves resection of affected segments or lobes, while distal cholangiocarcinoma (dCCA) often necessitates a pancreatoduodenectomy. In cases where the tumor extends, surgical resection may encompass the intrahepatic and extrahepatic bile ducts, the gallbladder, associated ipsilateral liver tissue, and regional lymph nodes in perihilar cholangiocarcinoma (pCCA). The extent of resection for iCCA may involve segmentectomy, and in cases of limited hepatic lobe involvement, preoperative portal vein embolization of the ipsilateral hepatic lobe can facilitate compensatory hypertrophy of the contralateral lobe, enabling subsequent hemihepatectomy. For dCCA, resection typically involves conventional or pylorus-preserving pancreaticoduodenectomy with lymphadenectomy.

To know more about cholangiocarcinoma treatment, visit @ Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Drugs

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies and Companies

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

Tasurgratinib (E7090): Eisai

TT-00420: TransThera Sciences ( Nanjing )

) LENVIMA (lenvatinib): Eisai and Merck & Co

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks and BeiGene

Melphalan: Decalth Systems

Derazantinib: Basilea Pharmaceutica

Imfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

TAS-120 (futibatinib): Taiho Oncology

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for cholangiocarcinoma @ Drugs for Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics

The cholangiocarcinoma market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Recent years have seen a significant expansion of therapeutic options in the field of cholangiocarcinoma. Promising strategies now involve combining chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and the modulation of immune checkpoint-mediated signaling pathways. Moreover, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma has garnered increasing attention over the past decade or two due to its rising incidence and high global mortality rates. The growing understanding of various mutations, pathways, and treatment regimens has shifted the focus towards potentially curative options, with emerging candidates poised to shape the global cholangiocarcinoma market. Furthermore, several leading pharmaceutical companies have taken proactive steps to address the unmet needs within the current cholangiocarcinoma market landscape.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the cholangiocarcinoma market. Early-stage diagnosis of cholangiocarcinoma remains a formidable challenge, primarily due to the asymptomatic nature of the disease during its initial phases or the presence of nonspecific symptoms. Patients receive diverse treatments, yet there is no established standard of care for cases that cannot be surgically removed. Consequently, there is a growing imperative for the development of more approved therapies for ICCA. Typically, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma is diagnosed at advanced stages, and there persist ongoing difficulties in identifying risk factors and defining a specific patient population. Additionally, stringent pricing and reimbursement policies, along with the likelihood of failure of emerging drugs in later clinical phases, pose significant hurdles to the cholangiocarcinoma market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Cholangiocarcinoma Market Size in 2021 USD 786 Million Key Cholangiocarcinoma Companies Merck KGaA, Eisai Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, 3D Medicines, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, TransThera Sciences, RedHill Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Elevation oncology, Senhwa Biosciences, InnoCare Pharma, Genoscience Pharma, Intensity therapeutics, Elucida Oncology, GlaxoSmithKline, Verismo Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Toray Industries, Inc, Kinnate Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wellmarker Bio, Arbele Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Xencor, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, and others Key Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Tasurgratinib (E7090), TT-00420, LENVIMA (lenvatinib), Zanidatamab, Melphalan, Derazantinib, Imfinzi (durvalumab), TAS-120 (futibatinib), and others

Scope of the Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cholangiocarcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Cholangiocarcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cholangiocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about cholangiocarcinoma drugs in development @ Cholangiocarcinoma Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Key Insights 2. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report Introduction 3. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment and Management 7. Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Cholangiocarcinoma Marketed Drugs 10. Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Cholangiocarcinoma Market Analysis 12. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology in the 7MM.

Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline

Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key cholangiocarcinoma companies, including Merck KGaA, Eisai Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, 3D Medicines, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, TransThera Sciences, RedHill Biopharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Elevation oncology, Senhwa Biosciences, InnoCare Pharma, Genoscience Pharma, Intensity therapeutics, Elucida Oncology, GlaxoSmithKline, Verismo Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Toray Industries, Inc, Kinnate Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wellmarker Bio, Arbele Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Elicio Therapeutics, Xencor, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, among others.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma companies, including Basilea Pharmaceutica, AstraZeneca, Delcath Systems Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Medivir, Newish Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Relay Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma companies, including Kinnate Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Virogin Biotech Ltd, TriSalus Life Sciences, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP