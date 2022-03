Cholesterol and Healthcare Expert, Dr Michael Richman, is the featured Health Advisor for The Dennis Prager Show on KRLA 870 AM [The Answer] Radio on Thursday, March 3 at 11:00 AM PST

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Richman returns to The Dennis Prager Show on KRLA 870 AM [The Answer] Radio on Thursday, March 3rd at 11:00 AM PST, to talk about what kind of doctors we are training for the future, how medicine has changed and what the future holds, and why the mortality rate from cardiovascular disease has plateaued over the past decade.

As a cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Richman brings a broad perspective to the Dennis Prager Show. Having performed everything from open heart surgery to offering simple blood tests, Dr. Richman knows what's best for your health. Colleagues consider Dr. Richman an outstanding patient advocate; someone who fights for what's right and "goes to the mat for his patients". Known in the heart health community for his straight-forward, "Zero B.S." approach to medicine, he offers advice for you and your loved ones regarding the complex medical topics covered by the news.

Michael F. Richman, MD, MMM, FACS, FCCP is a is a double board-certified cardiothoracic and general surgeon, lipid specialist, and is the Co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of PaladinMDs, as well as the founder of The Center for Cholesterol Management and the Elite Laser Vein Centers in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, California. Dr. Richman was the cholesterol expert for WebMD and has made several national and local television appearances on heart health. He is internationally recognized in the lipid community and is the co-author of literature that teaches physicians how to diagnose and treat complex cholesterol cases.

www.paladinmds.com

Dennis Prager is one of America's most respected radio talk show hosts. He has been broadcasting on radio in Los Angeles since 1982. His popular show became nationally syndicated in 1999 and airs live, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to Noon (Pacific Time) from his home station, KRLA.

www.dennisprager.com

SOURCE PaladinMDs