Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4%

Market Overview

The global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market was valued at USD 7,537.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 11,138.2 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7%. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are investment in biomarkers for drug development, increasing pipeline drug development, increasing sophisticated diagnostics for early detection, along with more precise drug development, and emerging novel diagnostics technologies.







Alzheimer's disease is one of the most prevalent types of dementia that occurs worldwide. According to the Alzheimer's disease facts and figures, it is estimated that in every 33 seconds, a new case of Alzheimer's disease occurs, leading to high prevalence of the disease, of almost 35 million patients, around the world. The development of clinical diagnostics and therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative conditions is becoming very important. In about 10-15% cases, the clinical diagnosis of AD is inaccurate. So, certain biomarkers that may improve the accuracy of the diagnosis are used. Biomarkers are neurochemical indicators used to determine the risk or prevalence of the disease.



Investing in biomarkers for drug development and early detection of AD acts as a major driver, and fuels the growth of the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market, globally.



Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive, degenerative disorder that attacks the brain's nerve cells or neurons, resulting in loss of memory, thinking and language skills, and behavioural changes.



Key Market Trends

Cholinesterase Inhibitors are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Therapeutics Segment



In the therapeutics segment of the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Cholinesterase inhibitors are used for the treatment of Alzheimer's. These cholinesterase inhibitors are approved by the US FDA. Most physicians and perhaps most patients consider cholinergic drugs. Donepezil, galantamine, and rivastigmine are the generic names of cholinesterase inhibitors, which are likely to be the first-line pharmacotherapy choice for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. These drugs have somewhat different pharmacological properties, but all of them work by the same mechanism, which involves inhibiting the breakdown of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter associated with memory, by blocking the enzyme acetylcholinesterase.



The market is dominated by leading brands, such as Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl; Aricept, whose active ingredient is a cholinesterase inhibitor, holds the largest market share. Several clinical trials are ongoing on cholinesterase inhibitors to increase drug efficacy and decrease adverse effects. Hence, oeing to the developments, the cholinesterase inhibitor drugs market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics ,and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest share of the global Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market. According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5 million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's, as of 2017. The United States is considered to be the global leader in Alzheimer's disease intervention and management. America has a large pool of biopharmaceutical companies, which cumulatively have 85 drugs for combating Alzheimer's disease in various stages of the pipeline. Hence, the market is expected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. With technological advancements and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence, by introducing new technologies with better results. Companies, like F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., and Eli Lily & Co., hold a substantial market share in the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market.



