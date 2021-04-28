Cholula® Hot Sauce Offers Burrito Insurance In Celebration Of Cinco de Mayo

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cholula Hot Sauce announces Burrito Insurance for people who have experienced that #BurritoDown moment – when your over-stuffed, mouth-watering, tortilla-wrapped handheld falls apart at the seams on the first bite. According to Datassentials April 2021, 88% of U.S. consumers have tried a burrito, so, almost everyone's been there. To ensure your Cinco de Mayo celebration is filled with authentic Mexican goodness, Cholula Burrito Insurance is here to save the day.

Cholula is offering replacement burritos on May 5th with the codeword 'BURRITODOWN' on the free DoorDash app and online. Consumers in select cities across the country in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City can use the codeword to unlock $20 toward any order that includes a burrito at participating restaurants with no delivery fees. A mini bottle of Cholula will be included to spice up all your Cinco de Mayo favorites in select orders. There is a limit of one (1) code per order and that code may only be redeemed once. The offer is available while supplies last.

Quick City-Specific Stats:

- Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City are each on the list for the Top 10 Cities with the Most Mexican Restaurants and the Most Authentic Mexican Restaurants (Datafiniti).

- Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles are 2021's Top 10 Most Burrito-Loving Cities (EZCater).

- Chicago and Denver are Top 10 Cities with Highest Burrito Search Volume (Google Trends).

For Cinco de Mayo celebrations at home, Cholula is sharing a DIY Burrito Folding Video Tutorial to prevent homemade #BurritoDown moments. Whether fans use the Cholula Burrito Recipe, or throw one together with whatever's on-hand, Cholula will protect you from BURRITODOWN moments on May 5th.

"Cholula Hot Sauce is based on a 100-year-old family recipe crafted in Mexico, making it the perfect topping for burritos, tacos, and every dish this Cinco de Mayo," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer at McCormick. "Cholula focused on burritos to show some love to the 'other' favorite Mexican dish and help clean up its messy reputation. In addition, we're dropping bottles of Cholula in some special orders – burrito or otherwise – from participating restaurants; because, we have your back."

For more details on Cholula Burrito Insurance or Cholula Hot Sauce, additional terms and conditions for the offer, visit Cholula.com. The free DoorDash App can be downloaded from the Apple AppStore and Google Play. Follow on Instagram @CholulaHotSauce.

About Cholula:

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula Hot Sauce comes in six varieties and is enjoyed world over.

Cholula is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. Founded in 1889, McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

