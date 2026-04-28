Cholula® Launches "Cho-lu-la!" - Its Boldest Summer Campaign Yet

The iconic brand reminds fans that authentic Mexican flavor has a name – introducing the "Cho-lu-la!" chant, a limited-edition wooden soccer ball cap, and three new products

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cholula®, the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce in the World,* is debuting a new campaign and expanded product line that will have fans chanting "Cho-lu-la!" this summer.

Innovation from Cholula

Centered around an energetic, rhythmic "Cho-lu-la!" chant, the campaign's video is designed to ingrain the Cholula name in the minds of consumers. By audibly pairing "Cholula" with the iconic wooden cap – and showcasing bold, flavor-forward visuals of its growing product line – the campaign reinforces that Cholula is not just a sauce, but a brand that stands for authentic Mexican flavor on restaurant tables and in home kitchens.

"Our new 'Cho-lu-la!' campaign celebrates the power of our name and our deep Mexican heritage in a way that's bold, communal, and unmistakable. We're also expanding our portfolio this summer to give fans even more ways to bring layered, authentic Mexican flavor to everything from rooftop parties to casual weeknight meals," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company.

Cholula is defined by authentic Mexican flavor, and this summer, the brand is celebrating what that flavor was made for: sharing, and the kind of joyful moments that feel a lot like watching Mexico play. In Mexico, soccer isn't just a sport – it's a chant, a reason to eat well, and a reason to gather. Cholula is bringing that energy to the table with a limited-time cap built for the season: the legendary Cholula® Original Hot Sauce, now topped with a laser-etched wooden soccer ball cap.

Rounding out the lineup are three new products that go deeper into flavor and regional traditions:

Cholula ® Cotija Cheese Cremosa : This flavor is based on cotija, a classic Mexican savory cheese, combined with tomatillos, garlic, and green bell peppers. A cremosa is a rich, creamy condiment that builds flavor on a variety of Mexican dishes like enchiladas, tostadas, and elotes.

: This flavor is based on cotija, a classic Mexican savory cheese, combined with tomatillos, garlic, and green bell peppers. A cremosa is a rich, creamy condiment that builds flavor on a variety of Mexican dishes like enchiladas, tostadas, and elotes. Cholula ® Cochinita Pibil Cooking Sauce : Inspired by the Yucatán region, this marinade blends achiote, citrus, and warm spices for a bold earthy flavor, perfect for slow-cooked pork or chicken, tacos and bowls. Find it online, while supplies last, paired with Cholula Original featuring wooden soccer ball caps.

: Inspired by the Yucatán region, this marinade blends achiote, citrus, and warm spices for a bold earthy flavor, perfect for slow-cooked pork or chicken, tacos and bowls. Find it online, while supplies last, paired with Cholula Original featuring wooden soccer ball caps. Cholula® Al Pastor Seasoning Mix : This offers bold, smoky flavor with sweet pineapple, earthy chili, and warm, savory spices like cumin and oregano, making it a snap to prepare taqueria-style al pastor tacos. As with any seasoning mix, they're a one-stop shop that simplifies cooking.

Available online now , the new items from Cholula bring bold, authentic Mexican flavor to everyday meals. With any Cholula product, it's easy to enhance simple meals or host with friends. More information about the new products along with recipe inspiration can be found at Cholula.com and on the brand's Instagram and TikTok .

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2025 for value sales in 2024 through all retail channels. Mexican hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment that are manufactured in Mexico.

Media Note: Download high-resolution images here . Media assets may be credited to Cholula®.

FAQ:

Where is Cholula made?

Every bottle of Cholula® is crafted in Mexico, honoring the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship.

Where can I buy the new Cholula products?

The Cholula® Cotija Cheese Cremosa and Cholula® Al Pastor Seasoning Mix are available online at Cholula.com and at select retailers. The Cholula® Cochinita Pibil Cooking Sauce is paired with the Cholula® Original featuring the wooden soccer ball cap, which is available online at Cholula.com while supplies last.

What is the limited-edition Cholula soccer ball cap?

Cholula is releasing a limited-edition Cholula® Original Hot Sauce featuring a laser-etched wooden soccer ball cap. It is the same time-honored recipe with a festive twist on the brand's iconic wooden cap and available while supplies last.

About Cholula

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula Hot Sauce comes in six varieties and is enjoyed world over.

Cholula is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Cholula