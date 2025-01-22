Cholula® Spices Things Up on National Hot Sauce Day with New Cholula Extra Hot

Now available online, this new edition to the Cholula lineup answers fan demand

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cholula® , makers of the #1 Mexican Hot Sauce in the World*, is welcoming a new member to its 'familia' of products, Cholula® Extra Hot. Made using many of the same iconic ingredients Cholula® Hot Sauce is known for, this extra spicy version is the evolution of the generations-old family recipe that continues to feature arbol and piquin peppers with a blend of vibrant spices. Cholula Extra Hot is available online now and coming to grocery shelves nationwide this Spring.

Cholula® is welcoming a new member to its ‘familia’ of products, Cholula® Extra Hot. Made using many of the same iconic ingredients Cholula® Hot Sauce is known for, this extra spicy version is the evolution of the generations-old family recipe that continues to feature arbol and piquin peppers with a blend of vibrant spices.

"Our fans took to social media to tell us they wanted a hotter variety of Cholula, and we heard them loud and clear," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company. "Cholula Extra Hot answers the call for more daring heat seekers, delivering an even bolder original flavor that you can add to any dish from eggs to tacos, from burritos to rice and beans, beverages, and more. We're excited to deliver authentic, Mexican flavor with extra hot heat so that people can continue to enjoy Cholula in new and exciting ways."

With 59% of Gen Z and Millennial consumers enjoying very spicy foods**, Cholula Extra Hot delivers on the trend. While the new hot sauce is specially made to please heat lovers, there are now eight hot sauces with varying heat levels and flavor profiles in the Cholula lineup to ensure everyone can enjoy the taste of Cholula with every meal.

Since acquiring the brand in 2020, McCormick has entered new categories including Cholula Salsas, Cholula Taco Seasonings, and Cholula Frozen Bowls, while simultaneously expanding the line of hot sauce flavors. For more details on new products, recipe inspiration, and more visit Cholula.com or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2024 for value sales in 2023 through all retail channels. Mexican hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment that are manufactured in Mexico.

**Source: Consumer Heat Journey Spicy POME Landscape Assessment

Media Note: To download high-resolution recipe images, please click here.

About Cholula

Cholula's delicious hot sauce is created from a generations-old recipe featuring carefully selected arbol and piquin peppers and a secret blend of signature spices. Its unique recipe delivers a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat, with versatility far beyond the everyday condiment. Cholula's distinctive wooden cap and artistic yellow label are testaments to the quality tradition of Mexican artisanship, and each bottle of Cholula is crafted with care in Mexico. Introduced into the U.S. in 1989, Cholula Hot Sauce comes in six varieties and is enjoyed world over.

Cholula is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Cierra Colón

McCormick & Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Cholula