ChomChom Roller Awarded #62 on Inc. 5000 List

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bellevue-based company, ChomChom Roller, is awarded the top #62 spot on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. ChomChom Roller makes an eco-friendly roller that removes cat and dog hair. Between 2016 and 2019, the company's revenues increased by 5,025%, propelling it to one of America's fastest growing private companies.

"We are excited and humbled by the award and how the ChomChom Roller has become an international sensation," stated founders Aaron Muller and Tetsu Liew. "Just eight years ago in 2012, we were staring at thousands of ChomChom Rollers in our garage wondering how we were going to sell them. Today, the ChomChom Roller has over 19,000 reviews on Amazon and hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers worldwide."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 companies achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

With online shopping growing and more people staying at home during COVID-19, ChomChom Roller has experienced further growth in 2020 as cat and dog owners look for eco-friendly solutions to keep their homes free of pet hair. Unlike lint rollers that are disposable, the company's reusable roller provides an effective, no-battery-required solution to remove pet hair from multiple surfaces. Muller and Liew are honored to make the top 100 on the Inc. 5000 list and look forward to future company growth.

The ChomChom Roller is the top-selling pet hair remover on Amazon with over 19,000 reviews. The roller has been featured on People, Business Insider, Yahoo, and Good Housekeeping among others. The company's founders, Aaron Muller and Tetsu Liew, believe in making eco-friendly products that make people's lives easier. The ChomChom Roller is available on Amazon for $24.95. A limited cat edition and limited dog edition are also available for $29.95.

