ChomChom Rollers Achieved Major Company Milestone

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just seven years ago in 2012, Aaron Muller was staring at the 15,000 ChomChom Rollers in his garage wondering how he was going to sell them. Muller was frustrated by the one-time-use nature of lint rollers, and the trail of waste they left behind as cat and dog owners use them every day to remove pet hair. Muller invested the last bit of money he had left from the crash in 2009 bringing the ChomChom Rollers to market in the United States, hoping his eco-friendly, reusable pet hair remover would sell.

Fast-forward to 2019, the ChomChom Roller has received over 4,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. The gadget has been featured on People, Business Insider, Yahoo, and Good Housekeeping among others. It has become the #1 bestseller on Amazon under both "cat hair removal product" and "dog hair removal product" categories. On Amazon Prime Day in 2019, Muller sold over 7,000 units in two days.

Muller did not come from a wealthy family, and his parents got divorced when he was five. Having never attended college, Muller started his career at age fifteen doing menial labor – washing trucks. He saved every penny he could and managed to purchase 50% of the truck washing company from his boss by the time he was eighteen years old. Since then, he had started or bought over twenty companies in the Pacific Northwest, and is the proud owner of eight companies today.

"I am surprised by the popularity of the ChomChom Rollers because it blew past my wildest expectations," stated Muller. "I am just glad to provide cat and dog owners an eco-friendly, lightweight, no-battery-required alternative to vacuum cleaners and lint rollers."

