Chomko LA Debuts 16' King Street Clock at Volvik Golf Championship

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania-based company, Chomko LA, recently installed their towering 4-sided King Post Clock at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This stunning outdoor post clock keeps a watchful eye over its golf course, as it reaches for 16 feet to the skyline. The handsome exterior of this clock—dark, sleek, accented with gold and its own crown of spires—dazzled at the Volvik Golf Championship being hosted this weekend at Travis Pointe.

Four Sided Town Clock Four Sided Street clock

The Volvik Tournament, a LPGA competition, drew in guests from everywhere, many of which wandered by or gathered near the Chomko LA golf course clock for a photo opportunity. Even as the sun went down, the glowing dial-faces spoke the times as reliably as Father Time himself, making a cozy meeting space for the weary voyeurs. How, you might ask, can you make one of these impressive center-pieces your own golf course, main street, or city clock?

Chomko LA offers not only a King design, but a Queen that mirrors the King in sophistication, albeit she has a curvier style all her own. The Queen, like the King, has 4 dial faces subject to customizable accents, as well as hand painted inscriptions to proudly display your organization's name. These clocks draw aesthetic attention easily, and they are even harder to pass unacknowledged when considering the technology deep inside the clock—truly beauties inside and out. The elegant technology is considered state of the art clock movement, and the installation cost of a clock this advanced is so low, the most difficult part about purchasing these clocks is simply choosing which design you want!

Furthermore, Chomko LA offers a Solar Energy Efficient Clock, also customizable and designed with care. These clocks all but eliminate convoluted electronics by relying on the most readily available energy known to man: the sun. By minimizing electrical components, the solar-option clock is practically carbon-footprint-less, and the installation truly is hassle free, needing no electrical connection. Street clock repair, likewise, will be an incredibly unlikely need after investing in this timepiece. Too often today does streamlined technology mean the death of unique craftsmanship, but all of Chomko LA's tower clocks are designed to marry the finest tech to an old-world feel of rare designs—the time has been taken to craft these clocks into a stunning option for the modern world.

About Chomko LA: Chomko LA, LLC has a global reach with our product line, offering synchronized time and communication products such as building clocks, outdoor clocks, Wi-Fi Clocks, PA speaker & Paging Intercom System. We provide the options, the experience, and the service to make sure you get the best solution for your organization. Email: info@chomkola.com

