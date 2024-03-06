Chomps Appoints Jason Dols as Senior Vice President of Operations

Indicating Continued Momentum for the Better-For-You Snack Brand, Dols Joins Chomps Executive Team To Support Supply Chain and Operations Strategy

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest–growing U.S. meat snack brand, Chomps , announces today the appointment of Jason Dols as Senior Vice President of Operations. On the heels of Chomps' explosive growth, in both retail and e-commerce, the strategic addition of Dols to Chomps' executive team supports an increased need for operations management, signaling long-term success for the better-for-you snack brand.

With over 22 years of experience, Dols brings a wealth of knowledge in supply chain, operations and manufacturing, finance, and strategy to Chomps, which will aid the business as it continues to scale. Prior to joining Chomps, Dols spent 16 years at PepsiCo in various leadership roles for brands including Gatorade, Quaker Foods, Naked Juice, and Tropicana, leveraging his skills to drive process improvements and improve business results. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain for Party City, where his work enabled improvements across manufacturing, in-stock levels, costs, and the company's end-to-end supply chain.

The decision to bring Dols on at this stage in the business was calculated and intentional, explains Chomps' Co-founder and Co-CEO, Rashid Ali. "With our rapid channel expansion, product innovation, and manufacturing infrastructure growth, our need for operational thought leadership strengthens. As Chomps evolves, we stay in constant search of those who are experts in their field and specialize in areas that will bring business success. With unprecedented growth in the last two years, we're thrilled to bring on Jason as an undeniable asset to our senior leadership team."

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Operations with Chomps, Dols is charged with the development and implementation of long-term operations and supply chain strategies by leading planning, procurement, manufacturing, quality, logistics, and continuous improvement teams.

"I've always been intrigued to work on brands and products that I enjoy as a consumer, and Chomps is exactly that," said Jason Dols, the new SVP of Operations for Chomps. "It's a thrilling time to join Chomps, as the company is set for significant growth in 2024 and I look forward to supporting that momentum with my operations expertise."

Chomps was founded in 2012 by co-founders, Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, with a modest $6,500 investment and a dream to create the healthiest, on-the-go protein snacks that don't compromise on taste. On a mission to inspire, educate, and fuel the community with accessible, sustainable, and real food, the addition of Dols to the Chomps senior leadership team further supports the company's continued growth as they continue retail expansion, distribution, and product innovation. Chomps' products are made from the highest quality, sustainably sourced proteins, with no hidden or harmful ingredients.

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing meat snack brand in the Natural and Conventional retail channels*, with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins and no harmful ingredients. All Chomps sticks are made with grass-fed and finished beef, venison, or antibiotic-free turkey. Available in original size (1.15oz) and a mini-size stick (0.5oz), Chomps have 0g sugar and never contain soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is Whole30-approved, certified gluten-free, and allergy-friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more.

