CHOMPS Lands Top Industry Honor: Ranks No. 62 on the 2019 Inc. 5000

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by a diverse line of all-natural meat snack products, CHOMPS, the self-funded Chicago and Florida-based start-up recently ranked No. 62 on the Inc. 5000: The Most Successful Companies in America . This is the second appearance in a row on the Inc. 5000 for CHOMPS; where the brand made a debut at No. 124 in 2018. The ascent to No. 62 was a result of more than 4,400% growth in revenue over the last three years.

CHOMPS

Additionally, Chomps was named the third fastest-growing food/consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand and the No. 5 Florida-based company. It is now the fastest growing brand in the extremely crowded meat snacks category. Despite established and emerging competition, the bootstrapping brand expects to nearly double 2018 revenues in 2019.

"Building CHOMPS has always been a labor of love," said Co-Founder and CEO, Peter Maldonado. "From the beginning, we knew we were building something the right way, just a bit different - and it's working. It's a huge honor for everyone at CHOMPS."

What began in 1982, The Inc. 5000 list, remains the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - independent small businesses. The brands represented on this year's list achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent.

"If you look at the names of companies on this list, it is just incredible to be included," echoed Co-Founder and COO Rashid Ali. "Every brand on this list set out to accomplish something they believed in; and so far, we have managed to do that at CHOMPS; but we'll also never stop trying to be better tomorrow than we are today. That is what is exciting to me about our future."

To read more about Inc.'s 5000 visit https://www.inc.com . For more information about CHOMPS, visit www.chomps.com or follow the brand at www.facebook.com/chomps and instagram.com/chomps.

ABOUT CHOMPS:

CHOMPS knows life gets busy and that snacks should empower your choices, not compromise them! That's why Chomps wants to redefine better-for-you snacking with its signature meat snack sticks, made from the highest quality, humanely-raised meats and containing only natural ingredients. Chomps' stringent quality standards ensure the brand sells only the very best snacks online and in stores. Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten Free, Certified Paleo, and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition to its certifications, Chomps snacks never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders, or artificial nitrates or nitrites.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kevin Thiel, For CHOMPS

220736@email4pr.com

248.565.5948

SOURCE CHOMPS

Related Links

http://www.chomps.com

