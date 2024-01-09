Kenny Joins Chomps in its Vision to Bring Healthy Meat Snacks to the Masses

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest–growing U.S. meat snack brand, Chomps, announces today the addition of Paul Kenny to its Board of Directors. Kenny joining the board comes at a pivotal time for the brand, which experienced significant growth over the last year resulting in availability in more than 20,000 retail doors. Kenny's sales and marketing expertise will support Chomps' continued growth.

Kenny brings more than 30 years of experience leading both domestic and international sales and marketing teams with premier global consumer products companies including Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Nabisco Foods, Playtex Products, Combe Inc., and KIND Snacks. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Yasso. Paul is a results-driven, visionary leader with a track record of driving exceptional commercial growth and shareholder value through strategic thought leadership, strong customer relationships, and operational excellence.

Chomps Welcomes New Board Advisor, Paul Kenny, to Help Shape the Future of Protein-Fueled Snacking Post this

"At Chomps, we value team members who never stop wanting to learn," said Chomps Co-founder and CEO, Pete Maldonado. "We are always promoting mentorship at every level of the company, and Paul joining gives the Sales function and the executive team access to someone with a wide range of strategic revenue generation experience."

As the Chomps brand evolves and gains maturity, it consistently incorporates new channels and customers, introducing both complexity and opportunities. Kenny will help guide Chomps through these expanded opportunities.

"Joining Chomps' Board of Directors is an exciting opportunity to work with one of the fastest growing snacking brands in the country and I look forward to adding my passion and experience to the organization," said Kenny.

Chomps was founded in 2012 by co-founders, Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali, with a very modest $6,500 investment and a dream to create the healthiest, on-the-go protein snacks that don't compromise on taste. The company now has offices in both Chicago, Illinois and Naples, FL. Chomps' products are made from the highest quality, sustainably sourced proteins, with no hidden or harmful ingredients. The founding team's mission is to inspire, educate, and fuel the community with accessible, sustainable, and real food. The addition of Kenny to the Chomps board will support the company's accelerated growth plans as they work to become America's pantry staple.

For more information, please visit www.chomps.com

About Chomps

Chomps is one of the fastest-growing meat snack brands in the Natural and Conventional retail channels*, with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins and no harmful ingredients. All Chomps sticks are made with grass-fed and finished beef, venison, or antibiotic-free turkey. Available in original size (1.15oz) and a mini-size stick (0.5oz), Chomps are sugar-free and never contain soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is Whole30-approved, certified gluten-free, and allergy-friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more.

CONTACT: chomps@powerdigital.com

SOURCE Chomps