Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market Forecasts Robust Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Oncology Pipeline Strengthens | DelveInsight

The chondrosarcoma market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036), owing to improved diagnosis, treatment advancements, increased awareness, the launch of emerging therapies such as Ozekibart (INBRX-109) (Inhibrx Biosciences), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) (Servier), LY3410738 (Eli Lilly), and others, and global healthcare spending, reports DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published chondrosarcoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chondrosarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Chondrosarcoma Market Summary

The total chondrosarcoma treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of chondrosarcoma, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

There were approximately 1,400 incident cases of chondrosarcoma in the US in 2025.

Leading chondrosarcoma companies, such as Servier, Inhibrx Biosciences (Inhibrx Biosciences), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and others, are developing new chondrosarcoma treatment drugs that can be available in the chondrosarcoma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new chondrosarcoma treatment drugs that can be available in the chondrosarcoma market in the coming years. The promising chondrosarcoma therapies in clinical trials include TIBSOVO, Ozekibart, LY3410738, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chondrosarcoma Market

Rising Incidence of Chondrosarcoma: The global incidence of bone and joint cancers, including chondrosarcoma, is increasing, partly due to better diagnosis and aging populations. Chondrosarcoma accounts for a significant portion of primary bone tumors, especially in adults aged 40–70 years. There were approximately 1,400 incident cases of chondrosarcoma in the US in 2024.

The global incidence of bone and joint cancers, including chondrosarcoma, is increasing, partly due to better diagnosis and aging populations. Chondrosarcoma accounts for a significant portion of primary bone tumors, especially in adults aged 40–70 years. There were approximately incident cases of chondrosarcoma in the US in 2024. Emerging Role of INBRX-109 in Unresectable Conventional Chondrosarcoma: INBRX-109, the lead asset in the emerging landscape, could offer a new treatment option for patients with unresectable conventional chondrosarcoma.

INBRX-109, the lead asset in the emerging landscape, could offer a new treatment option for patients with unresectable conventional chondrosarcoma. Launch of Emerging Chondrosarcoma Drugs: The dynamics of the chondrosarcoma market are expected to change in the coming years with the launch of emerging therapies, including Ozekibart (INBRX-109) (Inhibrx Biosciences), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) (Servier), LY3410738 (Eli Lilly), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, noted that the chondrosarcoma treatment landscape is expected to undergo significant changes over the 2025–2034 forecast period. However, further investigation is crucial for this patient population, given the severe impact of chondrosarcoma on their quality of life and life expectancy.

Chondrosarcoma Market Analysis

The treatment of chondrosarcoma generally includes surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiation therapy, with the specific approach depending on the cancer's stage and resectability.

Despite chemotherapy being listed in updated NCCN guidelines, most chondrosarcomas, especially the conventional subtype, show poor responsiveness, and no systemic standard of care is established.

Metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma remains a major therapeutic challenge because of its inherent resistance to both chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Currently, there is no approved therapy specifically for chondrosarcoma, underscoring a significant unmet need for effective treatments for this rare and aggressive cancer.

The emerging therapeutic pipeline is limited, with investigational agents such as TIBSOVO (Servier), Ozekibart/INBRX-109 (Inhibrx Biosciences), LY3410738 (Eli Lilly), and others, undergoing clinical evaluation.

Chondrosarcoma Competitive Landscape

The clinical trial landscape for chondrosarcoma is constrained. Some of the potential products in the pipeline include Ozekibart (INBRX-109) (Inhibrx Biosciences), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) (Servier), LY3410738 (Eli Lilly), and others.

Servier's TIBSOVO is a small-molecule inhibitor that blocks the mutant IDH1 enzyme. It is approved for use in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), relapsed or refractory Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), and in locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma.

A Phase III study (NCT06127407) is now underway in adults (18+) with locally advanced or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma carrying an IDH1 mutation. Eligible participants may be either treatment-naïve or have received one previous systemic therapy. Primary completion is anticipated in February 2028.

Inhibrx Biosciences' Ozekibart (INBRX-109) is a tetravalent agonist that targets human Death Receptor 5 (DR5) to induce tumor-selective programmed cell death. Built using Inhibrx's single-domain antibody platform, it is engineered to optimize both agonistic activity and safety. DR5 is a receptor for TRAIL (Tumor Necrosis Factor–related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand). The US FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to INBRX-109 for patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma. A Phase II trial of ozekibart (NCT04950075) is currently recruiting patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma, according to ClinicalTrials.gov.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the chondrosarcoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chondrosarcoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Chondrosarcoma Market

In November 2025, Inhibrx Biosciences presented topline Phase II results for ozekibart (INBRX-109) in conventional chondrosarcoma at the 21st Annual Industry/Academia Precision Oncology & RadMed Symposium.

presented topline Phase II results for ozekibart (INBRX-109) in conventional chondrosarcoma at the 21st Annual Industry/Academia Precision Oncology & RadMed Symposium. In October 2025, Inhibrx Biosciences announced the positive topline results from the registrational ChonDRAgon study investigating ozekibart as a single agent versus placebo in patients with advanced or metastatic, unresectable chondrosarcoma. Inhibrx is planning to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) in Q2 of 2026.

What is Chondrosarcoma?

Chondrosarcoma is a type of cancer that develops in the cartilage, the flexible tissue that cushions joints and helps form the skeleton. It most commonly affects the bones of the pelvis, hip, and shoulder, but it can occur in any cartilage-bearing area of the body. Unlike some other bone cancers, chondrosarcoma typically grows slowly; however, certain aggressive forms can metastasize to other parts of the body. Symptoms often include persistent pain, swelling, or a noticeable lump near the affected bone. Treatment usually focuses on surgery to remove the tumor, as chondrosarcoma is often resistant to chemotherapy and radiation.

Chondrosarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The chondrosarcoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chondrosarcoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Around 75% of conventional chondrosarcoma cases in the US in 2025 were localized, while the remaining cases were metastatic.

The chondrosarcoma treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma

Total Incident Cases of Primary Chondrosarcoma

Grade-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Conventional Chondrosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chondrosarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma, Total Incident Cases of Primary Chondrosarcoma, Grade-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma, Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma, Stage-specific Incident Cases of Conventional Chondrosarcoma Key Chondrosarcoma Companies Servier, Inhibrx Biosciences (Inhibrx Biosciences), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and others Key Chondrosarcoma Therapies TIBSOVO, Ozekibart, LY3410738, and others

Scope of the Chondrosarcoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chondrosarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Chondrosarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies Chondrosarcoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chondrosarcoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chondrosarcoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chondrosarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Chondrosarcoma Market Key Insights 2 Chondrosarcoma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Chondrosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance 5.1 Emerging Therapies Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 5.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Metastatic Conventional Chondrosarcoma in 2025 5.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Metastatic Conventional Chondrosarcoma in 2036 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Classification 7.5 Risk Factors 7.6 Pathophysiology of Metastatic Conventional Chondrosarcoma 7.7 Diagnosis 7.8 Treatment and Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Chondrosarcoma in 7MM 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States 8.4.2 Total Incident Cases of Primary Chondrosarcoma in the United States 8.4.3 Grade-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States 8.4.4 Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States 8.4.5 Stage-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Chondrosarcoma Patient Journey 10 Emerging Chondrosarcoma Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 INBRX-109: Inhibrx Biosciences 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 TIBSOVO (ivosidenib): Servier List to be continued in the report… 11 Chondrosarcoma Market: 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Chondrosarcoma Market Outlook 11.3 Conjoint Analysis 11.4 Key Chondrosarcoma Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of Chondrosarcoma in the 7MM 11.6 Total Market Size of Chondrosarcoma by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The United States Chondrosarcoma Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of Chondrosarcoma in the United States 11.7.2 Market size of Chondrosarcoma by Therapies in the United States 11.8 EU4 and the UK Chondrosarcoma Market Size 11.9 Japan Chondrosarcoma Market Size 12 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Chondrosarcoma 13 Chondrosarcoma Market SWOT Analysis 14 Chondrosarcoma Market Unmet Needs 15 Chondrosarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The United States 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 15.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16 Bibliography 17 Chondrosarcoma Market Report Methodology

