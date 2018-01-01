Chongqing, China Opens Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration

Distinguished guests Zhang, Qiyue, Consul General of the Consulate General of PRC in New York; Liu, Qi, Chairman of Chongqing Tourism Administration; Peter Zhang, President of Sino-American Friendship Association; along with New York City government officials presented and celebrated the event last night in Times Square.

The Dragon Dance from Tongliang, Chongqing China was the highlight of the cold night for everyone as performers danced with a 15-meter long magnificent dragon. This is the same type of dance performed at the Beijing Olympic Games, but the giant dragon dancing this time was faster and more intricate. Performers from China brought the dragon to life and made an amazing impression on the Times Square audience.

The beauty of Chongqing belongs to both China and the world. Chongqing, with 3,000 years of history, is the largest and one of most populous cities in the world and boasts beautiful sceneries. It has three major world heritage sites, namely: Dazu Rock Carvings, Wulong Three Natural Bridges and the Nanchuan Jinfo Mountain. It also has the world's grandest inner-river Grand Canyon - the "Three Gorges" of the Yangtze River, a must see for every tourist. Chongqing is the only city in China to be rated as one of the "World's Top Ten Tourist Destinations" and the "World's Top Ten Fastest-Growing Tourism Cities" by the World Travel & Tourism Council, (WTTC) 2017.

This fascinating tourism and cultural event of Chongqing captured the attention of many Americans, with six U.S. government officials including New York Governor, Andrew.M.Cuomo, sending greetings to celebrate and congratulate the contribution of SAFA for promoting friendship and communication between East and West.

Media Contact:

Cimagine Media Group, LLC

info@cimgus.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chongqing-china-opens-times-square-new-years-eve-celebration-300576279.html

SOURCE Chongqing Tourism