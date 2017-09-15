Chongqing IFS Joins Hands with International Artists, Creating Original Public Installation Artwork "LOVE.FOUND."

Wharf's Art DNA – Insistence on Originality and Promoting the Arts

Art is a universal language, and each individual artwork can convey emotion. Since the development of the IFS project series in China, Wharf has been striving to promote art, culture and the philosophy of "integrating business with art, integrating culture into city life". Each IFS continues to introduce independent, original and unique public art piece that resonate with the city's culture and characteristics.

Chongqing IFS, as the new city center stage of luxury, fashion and lifestyle in Chongqing, has been actively promoting dialogue between the city and the world through international cultural and artistic activities, including: "City on Cardboard", a collaboration with the Consulate General of France in Chengdu to promote a culture of international environmentalism and art in Chongqing; as well as "Color up Your Life" Graffiti Campaign, to promote communication between local art students and international graffiti artists, and more. Ms. Christina Hau, General Manager (Operations) of Wharf China Estates Limited said: "The completion of 'LOVE.FOUND.' is a new, successful milestone for Chongqing IFS in its ongoing mission to bring international artistic creations to the local market, and is a manifestation of the artistic dialogue between Chongqing and the world."

As one of two creators of the work, Mr. Simone Carena is a renowned Italian artist and architect. Simone Carena has been awarded the Knighthood of the Order of the Italian Star by the President of Italy in 2017 for his contribution to international culture exchange. Mr. Carena excels at elevating the public perception of urban public spaces with inspirational designs deeply rooted in the local culture. Yihong Hsu, an ethnic Chinese artist, has a veteran of 17 years in the design industry and has worked in Washington DC, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong. She is noted for her skillful weaving of aspects of different local cultures into her works. This artwork by Simone Carena and Yihong Hsu not only reflects cultural exchange of Chinese and Western heritage, but also articulates the determination of Chongqing IFS to promote cultural and artistic dialogue between the city and the world.

Blooming Camellias Show the Beauty of Chongqing to the World

Along the banks of the Yangtze, camellias are in full bloom on the hills, exuding warmth and elegance. In this mountainous city where camellias are in full bloom, the scenery is not only framed by two majestic rivers, but also a unique magical landscape, and local people exuding energy and enthusiasm.

In order to show the unique beauty of the city, Chongqing IFS invited artists Simone Carena and Yihong Hsu to create a fine artwork of urban public art for Chongqing. For this artwork, the artists have chosen camellias, the city flower of Chongqing, and a giant panda, China's national treasure, as the main creative elements. Camellias represent Chongqing, passion and vitality, and are the symbol of the city and its people. The giant panda represents China and is a symbol of friendship and cultural exchange between China and the world. As China's friendship ambassador, the giant panda shares camellias with the public, demonstrating the beauty and vitality of Chongqing, the youngest municipality in China in the process.

Simone Carena said: "The beautiful scenery of Chongqing is impressive, and it's very meaningful for me to debut my first artwork in China in such a beautiful place. This work not only blends artistic aesthetic but also integrates commercial design concepts. It combines Yihong Hsu's and my understanding of art and Chinese culture, as well as our feeling about the city."

"LOVE.FOUND." is collaborative work between the two artists, blending artistic aesthetic with commercial design concepts. This installation artwork reflects the perfectly-integrated creative exchange between the two artists on the deeper meaning of culture and space. The entire artwork took the artists more than 300 days to create, from concept to completion. In this 6.5-meter-tall and 16-ton artwork, the camellia tree is made of steel tree trunks and 100 red camellia flowers, which has been installed on the northeast side of the outdoor piazza on the third floor of Chongqing IFS. The 12-meter-long panda weights nearly 7 tons, with a body made of stainless steel. The surface of the panda has been finished in chrome to mirror the contours of the surrounding space and the changes of the outside world, allowing the surrounding urban environment to be integrated dynamically into the work. The artwork lies in a comfortable setting on the roof of the shopping mall, creating a sense of joy and happiness.

With the completion of the one-of-a-kind artwork "LOVE.FOUND.", Chongqing IFS invites the public to experience the warmth and love the moment that "the panda meet the camellias", to share love and happiness, and discover the beauty of the city together under the camellia trees!

Diversified Consumer Experience Leads Chongqing's Luxury, Fashion and Lifestyle

Because of Chongqing's mountainous terrain, Chongqing IFS's "box design" has incorporated local characteristics; its light and elegant features reveal a simple and modern style. The completion of "LOVE.FOUND." not only makes the IFS space livelier, but also enriches the shopping experience of local consumers and makes Chongqing IFS the not-to-be-missed fashion and trend landmark of the city.

As the new city center stage of luxury, fashion and lifestyle in Chongqing, Chongqing IFS has continued to inject new vitality into the city's retail and fashion industry in the past year since its establishment. With its diversified offerings, international fashion brands, and many lifestyle stores as well as exciting activities to choose from, this new city center stage has brought a diversified fashion and lifestyle experience to local people.

To mark the completion of the work, with the theme of "Live for Love", Chongqing IFS successfully celebrated its mega event. Asian superstar Show Lo attended the event with thousands of local people who came together to share a beautiful night in the Mountain City under the "Camellia Tree".

About Chongqing IFS

Officially opened on September 15, 2017, Chongqing International Finance Square (Chongqing IFS) is located at Jiangbeizui CBD, the financial center of Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, which is the largest integrated development project in the area. The 114,000-square-meter high-end shopping mall includes three floors with more than 170 brands. This unique shopping complex is now the city's new center stage of luxury shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle destination, bringing Chongqing an unparalleled shopping experience all under one roof.

About the Wharf (Holdings) Limited

Founded in 1886, the Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Wharf) is a listed subsidiary of Wheelock and Company Limited (Wheelock). Wharf is strategically focused on real estate development, and is engaged in land acquisition, financing, project development, design, construction and marketing. The company prides itself on being a leader in mall management, and Harbour City and Times Square, two of Wharf's Hong Kong properties, are the company's key real estate projects. Backed by a long-standing mission of "Building for Tomorrow", the company is continuing to expand its business, and is currently in more than ten cities in mainland China. Following the Shanghai Wheelock International Square, Times Squares in Chongqing, Dalian, Shanghai and Wuhan, the company is planning to build five International Financial Squares (IFS), taking Harbour City as a reference. The Chengdu IFS, Wuxi IFS, Chongqing IFS and Changsha IFS have been opened one after another, and the Suzhou IFS is soon to be completed.

Website: www.cqifs.cn

Weibo@Chongqing IFS

WeChat: Chongqing IFS subscription ID Chongqing IFS service account

SOURCE Chongqing IFS

Related Links

http://www.cqifs.cn

