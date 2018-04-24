Chongqing's Jiangjin District launches investment roadshow in Singapore

Jiangjin District is a vital link on the southbound passageway of Chongqing-Guizhou-Guangxi-Singapore and a key point on the Silk Road Economic Belt. It is not only an important carrier for the industry transformation and upgrading of China's western regions, but also a new gateway for Chongqing's opening-up to the outside world, according to Cheng Zhiyi, Secretary of Jiangjin District Party Committee.

Cheng gave a full display of the excellent investment environment and investment value of Jiangjin District to politicians, businessmen, and local enterprises and institutions during the event.

In recent years, Jiangjin District has been favored by Singaporean enterprises that are intended to make investment. A batch of projects invested by Singaporean enterprises including Mapletree comprehensive industrial park, Yingli international hardware and electrical machinery market, ProLogis (Chongqing) Luohuang logistics park and BLOGIS have already settled in Jiangjin District. In the meanwhile, Temasek Group and Singapore's Chongqing Chamber of Commerce have all turned their eyes to Jiangjin District and established a close partnership with it.

At the investment roadshow, the People's Government of Chongqing, Jiangjin District signed a total of 12 cooperation agreements with a group of Singaporean research institutions, business associations and companies including National University of Singapore (NUS) Optical Science and Engineering Center, Singapore-China Business Association and Business China, which include the Chongqing Baisha artist village project co-invested by Jiangjin District and Nanyang Ventures Pte Ltd, together with Xiamen Ancient Art Culture Communication Co. with 115 million yuan. The strategic cooperation agreement signed between Jiangjin District and the Singapore Alumni Association of Dalian Maritime University is also one of the 12 projects signed this time.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chongqings-jiangjin-district-launches-investment-roadshow-in-singapore-300636018.html

SOURCE China Economic Information Service