Chonkfest: The Best Party in Dog History Debuts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the most electric event of the year! Chonkfest is a first of its kind partnership between two well known dog influencers, Hammy & Maxine the Fluffy Corgi , and Bark Social to put on a three-day never before seen festival to celebrate everything we love about dogs. The event will make its grand debut at Bark Social Philadelphia on Friday, June 14 and run through Sunday, June 16th. This inaugural event promises a day full of exciting activities and entertainment for dog lovers, including exciting activities, special guest appearances, and delicious food and drink. Jazwares , a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is the title sponsor for the event.

Highlights of Chonkfest:

Exciting Activities: Engage with a variety of over the top exhibits including: huge pool w/dog safe inflatables, dunk tank with a raunchy comedian, a ball pit with a slide, caricature artists, temporary tattoos, plenty of Instagrammable opportunities, all peach everything (drinks & food), and much more!

Special Guest Appearances: Meet and greet some of the most famous dogs on the internet IRL: Maxine the Fluffy Corgi & Hammy.

Food Trucks & Cocktails: Sample delicious food from local food trucks and taste any of the many peach flavored offerings from Bark Social. Think boozy snow cones, delicious fruity cocktails, and more!

An attempt to break a world record: On Friday, June 14th , we are calling all yogis to Bark Social for one giant dog yoga hosted by Stephanie Williams . The world record is 270 – we'll attempt to beat it!

Event Details:

Media Sneak Peak: Friday, June 14 from 4pm - 5pm

from World Record Dog Yoga: Friday, June 14 from 5pm - 6pm

from Chonkfest: Saturday, June 15 ( 10am - 9pm ) and Sunday, June 16 ( 10am - 6pm )

( ) and ( ) Location: Bark Social, 3720 Main St Suite E, Philadelphia

Tickets: Available starting 5/21 @ 8am at (eventbrite link)

"We are thrilled to introduce Chonkfest to Philly and the world," said Luke Silverman, CEO & Co-Founder of Bark Social. "This festival is an exciting way for dog lovers to come together, celebrate their pets, and have a damn good party while doing it. Our objective was to bring the biggest party the dog world has ever seen and can't wait to show everyone what we have in store."

"For years, Bryan and I have been thinking about how we can pull our community away from their phones and into an environment that allows for us to share an amazing in-person experience together. We weren't prepared to roll out an event that wouldn't live up to our standards. Thanks to our partner, Bark Social, and sponsor, Jazwares Pets, we feel we're finally ready to congregate with our audiences and leave them with memories that will last a lifetime. We truly cannot wait." - Chris Equale, @hammyandolivia

"Chris and I have spent years sharing our dogs with the world, and we've been so grateful to have gotten the support of millions around the world. Alongside our creator-led pet brand Little Chonk, Chonkfest is our way of giving back to our communities — by throwing an epic party, and celebrating the love we have for our pets, with the people who have shown us unwavering support over the years." - Bryan Reisberg, dog dad to Maxine the Fluffy Corgi

Chonkfest is sponsored by Jazwares whose generous support helps make this event possible.

For more information, visit (eventbrite link) and follow Bark Social , Hammy , & Maxine the Fluffy Corgi for event updates.

