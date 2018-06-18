Choom™ Announces Closing of $10.1 million Private Placement

"The financing provides us with the funds to accelerate the execution of our unique retail strategy moving forward." States Chris Bogart, CEO and President of Choom. "We are now well positioned to expand our production and retail footprint, as well as, pursue further opportunities across Canada."

SAY HELLO TO CHOOMTM

The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"- a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, choom. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand is synonymous with cultivating good times with good friends. We are focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, high-grade handcrafted cannabis supply, and a diversity of brands for the Canadian recreational consumer.

About Aurora

Aurora's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurora Enterprises Inc., is a licensed producer of medical cannabis pursuant to Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). The Company operates a 55,200 square foot, state-of-the-art production facility in Mountain View County, Alberta, known as "Aurora Mountain", and a second 40,000 square foot high-technology production facility known as "Aurora Vie" in Pointe-Claire, Quebec on Montreal's West Island. In January 2018, Aurora's 800,000 square foot flagship cultivation facility, Aurora Sky, located at the Edmonton International Airport, was licensed by Health Canada. Once at full capacity, Aurora Sky is expected to produce over 100,000 kg per annum of cannabis. Aurora is completing a facility in Lachute, Quebec utilizing its wholly owned subsidiary Aurora Larssen Projects Inc. ("ALPS"). ALPS provides comprehensive project services related to the design, engineering, construction support, compliance requirement, genetics, commissioning and maintenance of Aurora Standard production facilities across the globe.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. ("CanniMed") is Canada's first licensed producer of medical cannabis, with over 20,000 kg per annum in funded capacity. Aurora also owns Berlin-based Pedanios GmbH, the leading wholesale importer, exporter, and distributor of medical cannabis in the European Union. The Company owns 51% of Aurora Nordic, which will be constructing a 1,000,000 square foot hybrid greenhouse in Odense, Denmark.

The Company offers further differentiation through its acquisition of BC Northern Lights Ltd. and Urban Cultivator Inc., industry leaders, respectively, in the production and sale of proprietary systems for the safe, efficient and high-yield indoor cultivation of cannabis, and in state-of-the-art indoor gardening appliances for the cultivation of organic microgreens, vegetables and herbs in home and professional kitchens.

Aurora holds a 25% ownership interest in Alcanna Inc. ("CLIQ"), Western Canada's largest private retail chain of liquor stores, who are developing a cannabis retail network in Western Canada. In addition, the Company holds approximately 17.23% of the issued shares in leading extraction technology company Radient Technologies Inc, and holds 52.7% of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

Aurora is also the cornerstone investor in two other licensed producers, with a 22.9% stake in Cann Group Limited, the first Australian company licensed to conduct research on and cultivate medical cannabis, and a 17.62% stake in Canadian licensed producer The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., with options to increase to majority ownership. Finally, the Company has convertible securities reflecting a 9.14% stake in CTT Pharmaceutical, an innovative product development company within the cannabis space.

Aurora's Common Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "ACB", and are a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

