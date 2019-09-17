Choom Appoints Vice President of People & Culture

VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Choom™ (CSE: CHOO;OTCQB: CHOOF), an emerging adult use cannabis company that has secured one of the largest national retail networks in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Daphne Kao as Vice President of People & Culture. Daphne joins Choom with over 10 years of Human Resources experience in both corporate and start-up environments across the real estate, technology, E-Commerce and retail industries.

Most recently, Daphne was the Head of People & Culture at Knixwear, an E-Commerce women's apparel company based out of Toronto with retail pop-up stores. At Knixwear, Daphne was accountable for the foundational build out of all HR processes, policies and programs, the day-to-day HR operations and leading all culture initiatives. Prior to Knixwear, Daphne was at Aritzia where she led as the HR partner for various areas of the business during her tenure, including Retail Operations, Customer Service, Store Development, E-Commerce, Marketing and Retail Stores in Ontario. Daphne's previous experience also touched on the technology sector, having led the Canadian HR function for AOL (now Verizon Media). Daphne holds an Honours Bachelor of Science from the University of Toronto, is a Certified Human Resources Leader, and has been trained through the Coaches Training Institute.

Corey Gillon, President of Choom states, "We are thrilled to be able to attract someone of Daphne's caliber to Choom. Daphne has had the opportunity to work with some of Canada's most admired and respected brands. She understands how to develop and execute on an HR strategy both at the corporate and start-up level. As one of the key executives in our business, she will enable us to deliver on our immediate and long-term plans."

Choom™ is an emerging adult use cannabis company whose mission is to establish one of the largest retail networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, "Choom". Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian adult use market with the ethos of 'cultivating good times'. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

