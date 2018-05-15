Choom™ Secures an Additional 8 Retail Opportunities in Alberta

A strong retail footprint will be instrumental in determining the brands that thrive in this new economy and Choom™ will be poised to capitalize on the coming wave of cannabis distribution with our retail strategy.

"Our goal is to secure significant market share where private cannabis retail stores are permitted. Increasing our footprint in Western Canada naturally strengthens our reach to consumers," states Chris Bogart, president and CEO of Choom™.

"With the coming recreational cannabis market, ensuring an elevated customer experience and positive initial impressions will be crucial. Our retail environments will be curated for an outstanding experience. We will continue to seek expansion opportunities to allow as many Canadians as possible to participate in the Choom™ experience of 'good times with good friends'."

SAY HELLO TO CHOOMTM

Choom™ was created for and inspired by the Choom Gang; a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, "Choom". Now, after four decades, Choom™ is bringing the spirit of Hawaii to Canada. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, high-grade handcrafted Cannabis supply, and a diversity of brands for the Canadian recreational consumer.

For additional information on Choom™ please visit: www.choom.ca

Cautionary Statement:

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's proposed activities and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information relates to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results, and include statements or information regarding the future plans or prospects of the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with the results of diligence investigations, developments in the cannabis sector, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings, including the Company's Listing Statement, made with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information.

