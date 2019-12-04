Choose Award-Winning Devils River Whiskey To Spice Up This Holiday Season

Devils River Whiskey, one of the fastest growing Texas craft whiskeys, is quickly gaining clout in the spirits industry. Since its debut in 2017, Devils River Whiskey has collected a total of 40 medals from international spirits groups and is on course to becoming one of the most awarded Texas whiskey brands.

"Being recognized by so many prestigious spirits competitions validates our passion for the craft and the quality of our whiskey," stated Mike Cameron, president and co-founder of Devils River Whiskey. "As we move into 2020, I expect Devils River Whiskey to continue to be a driving force in the craft whiskey market and I am very proud of the exceptional growth we've experienced thus far."

Recently, Devils River Bourbon Whiskey was awarded a Gold medal from the New York International Spirits Competition and earned a 91 rating from the USA Spirits Ratings in San Francisco. The brand was also identified as the number 1 recommended bourbon for the 2019 holiday season by the USA Spirits Ratings in San Francisco. These, along with 14 previously awarded medals, bring the total to 16 for Devils River Whiskey Bourbon. Additionally, Devils River Barrel Strength Bourbon had noteworthy success winning Gold at both the Asia International Beverage Competition and New York's Fifty Best.

The most recent addition to the Devils River Whiskey family, Devils River Rye Whiskey, is swiftly building industry acclaim with recognition from some of the most respectable spirits competitions in the world. In 2018, Devils River Rye Whiskey won "Rye of the Year" at the Asian International Beverage Competition and was named "Rye of the Year" again in 2019 at the New York International Spirits Competition. Since its launch in 2018, these achievements, plus 10 previous medals and a Double Gold from the San Diego Spirits Competition, bring the medal count to an impressive 13 for Devils River Rye Whiskey.

John Potts, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Devils River Whiskey said, "From day one we were focused on creating a rye whiskey with broad consumer appeal and one that all whiskey drinkers can enjoy. A gratifying result of our dedication is seeing the Devils River Whiskey brand honored with gold medals and our Devils River Rye Whiskey being named "Rye of the Year" twice. We are thrilled with the attention this expression has received since its debut."

Eric Hundelt, senior vice president of marketing at Devils River Whiskey added, "We are extremely proud of our brand accolades and what we have accomplished with Devils River Whiskey in the short time since its launch. The brand is enjoying great momentum and we don't foresee slowing down anytime soon."

To support the brand's tremendous growth, the company will be opening its new distillery in the first quarter of 2020. "We are currently in the process of renovating the first two floors of the historic Burns building in downtown San Antonio," Cameron explains. "Our new distillery, just one block from the Alamo and River Walk, will be in the heart of the city and part of San Antonio's downtown revitalization."

The Devils River Whiskey Distillery will house whiskey production, a tasting room, visitor's center, and rentable venue space, as well as a rooftop patio for entertaining. The Burns building is located at 401 E. Houston Street and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

If you're in the mood for a signature cocktail at a holiday gathering or something to warm you by the fire on a winter night, look for Devils River Whiskey in one of their 28 distributing states this season. No matter your taste, all three Devils River Whiskey expressions are perfection whether served neat, shaken, or stirred into a festive cocktail. Recipes can be found at devilsriverwhiskey.com.

About Devils River Whiskey

Devils River Whiskey, a premium whiskey company based in San Antonio, Texas, is committed to creating a whiskey that stands apart from competition because of its use of the purest water in Texas at the heart of the production process.

Devils River Whiskey is now available in the following 28 states: TX, CA, LA, OK, AR, CO, NE, KS, MO, WI, IL, IN, KY, TN, GA, SC, FL, MD, ME, NJ, RI, MA, NY, CT, AL, NC, PA, DC

