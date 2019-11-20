Choose Chicago Partners with Envisionit to Reimagine DMO's Website Experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisionit, a full-service digital marketing agency announced the re-platforming and redesign of choosechicago.com, the website of Chicago's official destination marketing organization. In partnership with Choose Chicago's marketing department, executive leadership, and external partners, Envisionit planned, developed, and executed a best-in-class digital destination to attract leisure and business travelers to the city, while helping the organization navigate long-standing roadblocks around accessibility, integration, and scalability.

The Choose Chicago website was migrated from a licensed content management system to an open source enterprise solution that offered greater agility with content management for internal team members, better integration for a myriad of external partners, and overall innovation as the organization's needs for the website expand over time.

"Choose Chicago challenged us to use the latest advances in technology to provide a seamless consumer digital journey and an experience that allowed for greater control and flexibility, and expanded their ability to achieve more with the resources they have. This was the mantra that drove the entire redesign," said David Silverstein, Envisionit's Chief Solutions Officer.

As this enterprise solution created greater flexibility for Choose Chicago's internal team and partners, Envisionit's creative and UX experts worked to develop a more immersive experience for prospective visitors. The redesign dynamically and purposefully builds upon relevant information during the user's journey through the site. At the center are rich stories and editorial style POVs reinforced by featured partners, events, and neighborhood content. This approach ultimately brings the information to users at the high point of their interest, as opposed to forcing them to dig through layers of information to find it.

This re-platforming initiative marks another milestone in the agency's three-year relationship with Choose Chicago, while also representing a pivotal moment for Envisionit's digital solutions and its sister company, Destination ENV . Destination marketers will continue to see the capabilities and intellectual property of the agency come to market as they meet the challenges of today's DMOs.

About Envisionit:

Envisionit is a Chicago-based, full-service digital marketing agency that empowers organizations to get the highest return from their marketing investment. We bring clarity and limit waste by leveraging market understanding and predictive performance modeling to get the most out of your creative, media, and technology. For more information, visit www.envisionitagency.com or contact Jason Goldberg at 312.265.2503.

About Choose Chicago:

Choose Chicago is the official sales and marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global visitor and meetings destination, leveraging the city's unmatched assets to ensure the economic vitality of the city and its member business community. For more information, visit https://www.choosechicago.com/. Follow @ChooseChicago on Twitter and on Instagram @choosechicago . Like us on Facebook @ChooseChicago.

SOURCE: Envisionit

RELATED LINKS:

https://www.choosechicago.com

https://destinationenv.com/

Media Contact:

Jason Goldberg

312. 265.2503

229476@email4pr.com

SOURCE Envisionit

Related Links

http://www.envisionitagency.com

