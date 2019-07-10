Choose Energy® Wants You to Be #TexasCool

HOUSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deregulated energy marketplace Choose Energy® believes everyone should be #TexasCool, in both senses of the term. So we're offering $300 in Visa Rewards Cards to a lucky Texan each week through Sept. 13 to help with summer utility bills - the cost of staying cool.

Judges will pick one winner a week from submissions of 100 words or fewer for the following topic: "I'm #TexasCool and this is why ChooseEnergy.com should help me with my electricity costs this summer." Make submissions by one of the following methods:

Choose Energy, Inc.

Twitter or Instagram using the #TexasCool hashtag

Facebook, in comments on our posts and/or

Email

See the #TexasCool page for full contest rules.

What do we mean by #TexasCool?

The contest is part of Choose Energy's #TexasCool campaign - recognizing the state's great food and music, diverse cities, top-notch academic institutions, technology giants, other important businesses, great beverages, and more.

In addition to the giveaway, we'll publish daily #TexasCool Top 5s. Today's kickoff is the Top 5 things you didn't know about Texas. Future Top 5 lists will include such topics as:

Top 5 ways to keep your pets cool.

Top 5 coolest roadside attractions.

Top 5 cool things created in Texas .

Some Top 5s will be determined by reader votes, and others will come from Choose Energy researchers. "Texans are cool year-round, but we wanted to highlight it by kicking off #TexasCool during the hottest part of the year," said Arthur Murray, managing editor of ChooseEnergy.com. The company matches energy users in deregulated states with top electricity and natural gas providers. About 85 percent of Texans have their choice of competitive energy suppliers.

About Choose Energy, Inc:

Choose Energy and its sister website SaveOnEnergy® have helped connect more than 1 million Texas consumers and businesses to retail electricity and natural gas providers. Overall, it offers electricity or natural gas to customers in 15 deregulated states. It is part of Fort Mill, SC-based Red Ventures.

