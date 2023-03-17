Choose Health Expands Testing Platform with Private Label At-Home Blood Tests

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Health has announced it is expanding its product line to offer private label at-home blood tests with access to the company's proprietary results platform. Partnering with private physicians, clinics and wellness firms within the U.S. provides a platform to offer affordable at-home blood testing to more people across the country.

Unlike other at-home blood test providers, Choose Health has created a seamless, multi-channel branded experience. Private label branding is added to:

Dried Blood Spot At-Home Blood Test Private Label At-Home Blood Testing Kits

Product packaging and inserts

Instructions for use

Online results platform interface

Virtual customer intake form

Client emails (if applicable)

All redirect links also go to the retailer's website and meeting schedulers. The entire process is designed so that end customers only interact with the private label's brand.

Choose Health's white label partners can choose from 28+ biomarkers to create customized test panels that are highly relevant to service or product offerings while providing valuable feedback to end users.

Everything that's needed for reliable at-home blood testing is included in Choose Health's white-label service. Each at-home blood test kit includes:

Lab test supplies

Inbound and outbound shipping

Unlimited access to a branded result tracking app

Physicians requisition processing

24/7 customer service

Choose Health uses dried blood spot (DBS) testing technology. DBS tests are beneficial for the provider and end-user because they're:

More affordable.

More stable compared to whole blood testing.

Less invasive than venipuncture/whole blood.

Kits do not expire.

"Finger prick testing provides powerful information with just a few drops of blood. We're excited to offer white label at-home blood tests that produce accurate results on par with serum and whole blood analysis." Matthew McDermott, Msc, Head of Research & Development at Choose Health.

Choose Health isn't just providing easier access to white label at-home blood tests. Opening up their HIPAA-compliant tracking platform allows test takers to access actionable information that they can track over time.

The customized results dashboard features:

Personalized video with overview of results.

Insights with results for each biomarker.

Recommendations on how to improve biomarkers.

Beyond providing data, the test results platform also gives private label companies:

New communication channel with clients.

Data for developing highly targeted marketing campaigns.

Outlet for building brand awareness and loyalty.

Opportunity for repeat sales by encouraging customers to retest and track data.

Overall, better customer experience.

Using private label at-home blood tests from Choose Health isn't limited to professionals with specialty practices. They can be resold in-store or online by any of the following:

Private Practitioners

Wellness Clinics

Med Spas

Pharmacies

Weight Loss Facilities

Clinical Trial Companies

Supplement Providers

At-home testing is expected to be a $2 billion industry by 2025 . Choose Health is positioned to be the test provider of choice for private label companies that wish to greatly increase revenue potential as the use of at-home blood testing expands.

About Choose Health

Founded in 2018, Choose Health offers access to laboratory testing for wellness monitoring, informational and educational use.

