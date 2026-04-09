Choose Health Launches Comprehensive At-Home GLP-1 Monitoring Panels for Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro Users

As GLP-1 Prescriptions Triple and Nearly 1 in 8 Americans Report Using Weight Loss Medications, New At-Home Blood Test Lets Users Track Liver, Kidney, and Metabolic Health

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Health, an at-home blood testing company specializing in liver and metabolic health, today announced the launch of the GLP-1 Health Monitoring Panels for the estimated 1 in 8 Americans currently taking GLP-1 receptor agonist medications.

The launch comes as GLP-1 prescriptions have tripled since 2020 and the FDA approved the first oral Wegovy pill in late 2025, signaling continued expansion of these widely-used weight loss and diabetes medications.

The Choose Health GLP-1 Health Monitoring Panels are available now at ChooseHealth.io. No prescription or doctor visit required. Choose from the Basic (8 biomarkers) or Comprehensive (18 biomarkers) panel to track liver, kidney, and metabolic health from home. Choose Health's at-home blood testing process: order online, collect a small finger-prick blood sample at home, mail to a CLIA-certified lab in the prepaid envelope, and receive physician-reviewed results through a secure online dashboard.

"GLP-1 medications are increasingly used by people who want to optimize their metabolic health - as well as lose weight," said Dr. Alan Farrell, MB BCh BAO MSc, Chief Medical Officer at Choose Health. "In both metabolically challenged and healthy or athletic populations, what matters is understanding exactly how your body is responding internally. Tracking biomarkers gives patients that visibility."

The Monitoring Gap

According to recent KFF data, 12% of U.S. adults are currently using GLP-1 medications and around 1 out of 5 Americans have taken it at some point. Yet most patients lack convenient access to the blood tests to track the effects of the medication.

Choose Health is preparing to publish a clinical outcomes report in mid-2026 drawing on data from over 150,000 at-home blood tests.

Two Panel Options

The GLP-1 Health Monitoring Panel – Basic covers 8 biomarkers including liver enzymes (ALT, AST, GGT), kidney function (creatinine, eGFR), lipase, and blood sugar markers.

The GLP-1 Health Monitoring Panel – Comprehensive adds 10 markers, testing 18 in total, including a full lipid panel, TSH, hs-CRP, fasting insulin, vitamin D, ferritin, and ApoB, providing a comprehensive view of cardiometabolic health.

Both panels use a simple finger-prick kit mailed to Choose Health's CLIA-certified lab, with physician-reviewed results delivered through a secure dashboard.

Built by Metabolic Health Experts

"We've been focused on helping the U.S. population improve their health from home for years and that's exactly why we built these panels," said Mark Holland, Founder of Choose Health. "We want to give GLP-1 users real visibility into what's happening inside their bodies."

Availability

The GLP-1 Health Monitoring Panels are available now at ChooseHealth.io. No prescription or doctor visit is required.

About Choose Health

Choose Health is an Austin-based company specializing in at-home blood testing. Founded in 2018, the company has processed over 150,000 tests through CLIA and CAP-certified laboratories with results reviewed by licensed physicians. For more information, visit choosehealth.io.

About Dr. Alan Farrell

Dr. Alan Farrell, MB BCh BAO MSc, serves as Chief Medical Officer at Choose Health. An expert in Metabolic Health and Preventative Medicine with a Master's in Sports and Exercise Medicine, Dr. Farrell has over two decades of experience optimizing health and performance through advanced biomarker testing.

Media Contact: Claire Gallaudet, [email protected], 206-459-0665

SOURCE Choose Health