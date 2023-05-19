Choose Health Makes More At-Home Blood Tests Available for Private Label Use
19 May, 2023, 08:44 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Health is excited to expand its popular private label product line to include additional at-home blood tests. A wide variety of healthcare providers from weightloss clinics to med spas to pharmacies will be able to leverage data analysis technology in addition to having the opportunity to sell white label at-home blood tests.
Healthcare providers can now offer private label at-home tests for:
- Metabolic function
- Liver function
- Kidney function
- Thyroid function
- Male hormones
- Female hormones
- Adrenal function
- Stress levels
These at-home blood tests cover 29+ biomarkers:
- Total Cholesterol
- HDL Cholesterol
- LDL Cholesterol
- Triglycerides
- Average Blood Sugar (hbA1c)
- Natriuretic Peptide (NT-ProBNP)
- Visceral Fat (Waist : Height Ratio)
- Oxidative Stress (GGT)
- Inflammation (hs-CRP)
- Vitamin D (25-OH vitamin D)
- Total Testosterone
- Free Testosterone
- Estradiol
- Luteinizing Hormone (LH)
- Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)
- Progesterone
- Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA)
- Thyroid (TSH)
- Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG)
- Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH)
- Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEA-S)
- Cortisol
- Prolactin
- Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (EGFR)
- Creatinine
- Aspartate Aminotransferase (AST)
- Alanine Transaminase (ALT)
- Total Bilirubin
- Alkaline Phosphatase
Private label at-home blood tests aren't limited to private practitioners. They can be resold online or in-store at a variety of locations. Choose Health's white label partners can create customized test panels that utilize dried blood spot (DBS) testing technology. The tests are affordable, stable and easy for anyone to administer. The white-label service is all-inclusive. Everything that's needed for at-home blood testing is included:
- Finger-prick test supplies
- Inbound shipping
- Outbound shipping
- Physicians requisition processing
- 24/7 customer service
"Finger prick testing provides powerful information with just a few drops of blood. But often people are deterred from venipunctures, blood draw clinics and the time & cost incurred. Therefore, our mission is to provide easier and more affordable access to functional medicine." Matthew McDermott, Msc, Head of Research & Development at Choose Health.
Private label at-home blood tests also include Choose Health's HIPAA-compliant tracking platform. The platform features a customized dashboard so that customers can review the results and get recommendations. Customers receive a personalized video going over each biomarker and how to improve them.
The results dashboard also gives healthcare providers another platform for:
- Gathering customer data to enhance services.
- Communicating with customers.
- Creating highly targeted marketing campaigns.
- Branding and finding brand evangelists.
- Repeat sales through tracking multiple test results.
- Improving customer experience and product value.
The goal for Choose Health is to create a seamless, multi-channel branded experience no matter what type of at-home blood test is being taken. The customer taking the test will only be exposed to private label branding that's added to:
- Product packaging
- Product inserts
- Instructions
- Results platform interface
- Online customer intake form
- Emails
Choose Health has gone one step further by ensuring all redirect links also connect to the retailer's website.
At-home health testing will be a $2 billion industry within a few years. Choose Health is poised to be the reliable test provider of choice that is able to supply a selection of white label at-home tests that are paired with a results platform for exceptional value and customer experience.
