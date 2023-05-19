Choose Health Makes More At-Home Blood Tests Available for Private Label Use

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Health is excited to expand its popular private label product line to include additional at-home blood tests. A wide variety of healthcare providers from weightloss clinics to med spas to pharmacies will be able to leverage data analysis technology in addition to having the opportunity to sell white label at-home blood tests.

Healthcare providers can now offer private label at-home tests for:

White Label At-Home Blood Tests

Metabolic function

Liver function

Kidney function

Thyroid function

Male hormones

Female hormones

Adrenal function

Stress levels

These at-home blood tests cover 29+ biomarkers:

Total Cholesterol

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

Average Blood Sugar (hbA1c)

Natriuretic Peptide (NT-ProBNP)

Visceral Fat (Waist : Height Ratio)

Oxidative Stress (GGT)

Inflammation (hs-CRP)

Vitamin D (25-OH vitamin D)

Total Testosterone

Free Testosterone

Estradiol

Luteinizing Hormone (LH)

Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

Progesterone

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA)

Thyroid (TSH)

Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG)

Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH)

Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEA-S)

Cortisol

Prolactin

Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (EGFR)

Creatinine

Aspartate Aminotransferase (AST)

Alanine Transaminase (ALT)

Total Bilirubin

Alkaline Phosphatase

Private label at-home blood tests aren't limited to private practitioners. They can be resold online or in-store at a variety of locations. Choose Health's white label partners can create customized test panels that utilize dried blood spot (DBS) testing technology. The tests are affordable, stable and easy for anyone to administer. The white-label service is all-inclusive. Everything that's needed for at-home blood testing is included:

Finger-prick test supplies

Inbound shipping

Outbound shipping

Physicians requisition processing

24/7 customer service

"Finger prick testing provides powerful information with just a few drops of blood. But often people are deterred from venipunctures, blood draw clinics and the time & cost incurred. Therefore, our mission is to provide easier and more affordable access to functional medicine." Matthew McDermott, Msc, Head of Research & Development at Choose Health.

Private label at-home blood tests also include Choose Health's HIPAA-compliant tracking platform. The platform features a customized dashboard so that customers can review the results and get recommendations. Customers receive a personalized video going over each biomarker and how to improve them.

The results dashboard also gives healthcare providers another platform for:

Gathering customer data to enhance services.

Communicating with customers.

Creating highly targeted marketing campaigns.

Branding and finding brand evangelists.

Repeat sales through tracking multiple test results.

Improving customer experience and product value.

The goal for Choose Health is to create a seamless, multi-channel branded experience no matter what type of at-home blood test is being taken. The customer taking the test will only be exposed to private label branding that's added to:

Product packaging

Product inserts

Instructions

Results platform interface

Online customer intake form

Emails

Choose Health has gone one step further by ensuring all redirect links also connect to the retailer's website.

At-home health testing will be a $2 billion industry within a few years. Choose Health is poised to be the reliable test provider of choice that is able to supply a selection of white label at-home tests that are paired with a results platform for exceptional value and customer experience.

If you are interested in hearing more about Choose Health's white-label solutions, feel free to book a call with an expert today - Book here .

Media Contact:

Matthew McDermott

1 (512) 806-1603

[email protected]

SOURCE Choose Health