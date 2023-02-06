Choose Ketamine Completes Seed Round Fundraise to Expand Ketamine Technology Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Your Horizon Inc. dba Choose Ketamine , a breakthrough mental wellness company, is announcing the completion of its seed financing led by Manifestations Capital, along with Notley Ventures and several industry veterans and thought leaders. Founded in 2021, Choose Ketamine is a virtual, therapeutic ecosystem offering ketamine therapy and aftercare programs that are proving to be highly effective in treating the root causes of mental health issues among treatment-resistant patients.

Choose Ketamine At-Home Therapy

The financing round has been completed following rapid growth into 12 states across the US. The funding will support Choose Ketamine as it continues to expand its footprint into 50 states and to grow its team of expert clinical providers and trained psychedelic guides.

Choose Ketamine is dedicated to delivering affordable and accessible care to individuals who have been suffering with symptoms of treatment resistant depression, anxiety and PTSD, many of whom have not found relief in traditional mental health offerings.

"This work has been very personally rewarding for our entire team due to the positive outcomes we are seeing in patients and the profound relief that patients are self-reporting, which is what we are continuing to build our mission around," said Mark Holland, Choose Ketamine co-founder and CEO. "We're grateful for the support of Manifestations Capital, Notley Ventures, and all of our investors that have supported us to provide personalized treatment plans that drive profound change."

"We're excited to partner with these great entrepreneurs and be part of Choose Ketamine's healing mission to make breakthrough treatments available to a wide audience for mental health," said Charbel Zreik, Founder and Managing Principal of Manifestations Capital.

The Choose Ketamine executive team and medical advisory team continue to focus on optimizing patient outcomes through the core ketamine therapy protocols. The company will also be introducing complementary therapeutic modalities such as sound and light therapy, group therapy and improvements to our technology platform that already facilitates the entire at-home ketamine therapy experience for patients.

ABOUT CHOOSE KETAMINE

Choose Ketamine is a wellness platform that's making affordable access to ketamine therapy possible across the U.S. The company is dedicated to developing highly therapeutic customer journeys and patient protocols. In addition to oral ketamine assisted therapy experiences, Choose Ketamine is working with novel sound and light therapies that have the potential to improve the ketamine assisted therapy experience and patient outcomes.

ABOUT MANIFESTATIONS CAPITAL

Manifestations Capital is a leading early-stage venture capital fund investing in distinguished entrepreneurs with innovations that improve health and wellbeing across mind, body, and spirit. Established in 2022 by Charbel Zreik and a team of seasoned operators and investors, the firm provides capital, mentoring, and other resources to support mission driven founders looking to improve lives at scale while providing a top decile return to investors. More information is available at www.manifestationscapital.com.

Contact:

Rob Lee

(410) 886-7398

[email protected]

SOURCE Choose Ketamine