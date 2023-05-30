Choose Ketamine Expands Access to Ketamine Therapy Covering Over 50% of the US

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After doubling its footprint last year, Choose Ketamine (Choose Your Horizon, Inc.) is continuing to expand its service area to include a number of new markets. Since September 2022, Choose Ketamine's wellness platform has been accessible to 110 million Americans in 12 states that are looking for alternative therapies or new treatment options for mental health disorders.

The leadership at Choose Ketamine is highly optimistic as they continue to improve access to transformative ketamine therapy, allowing patients to be safely treated in the comfort of their own homes. Choose Ketamine is among a handful of thought leaders helping to destigmatize psychedelic medications that are clinically proven to be highly effective at addressing a variety of disorders . Around 20 percent of adults in the U.S. struggle with mental illness. Many of them could potentially benefit from ketamine-assisted therapy (KAT).

In an effort to improve access to at-home ketamine-assisted therapy , Choose Ketamine recently expanded its operation to include four more states:

Arizona

Connecticut

Georgia

Michigan

The presence of Choose Ketamine in these markets means that over 31.7 million additional Americans have the ability to talk with a clinician about using ketamine therapy for depression , anxiety, PTSD, and other mental health disorders that fail to respond to traditional treatment modalities. Offering ketamine therapy in Arizona gives Choose Ketamine complete coverage of the southwest. Bringing ketamine therapy to Georgia marks Choose Ketamine's growth in the region where it now serves 34% of the southeastern United States. The expansion moves Choose Ketamine one step closer to the ultimate mission of making affordable, convenient, and responsible at-home ketamine therapy available nationwide. With the addition of these states, Choose Ketamine now serves over 50% of the population in the U.S.

The DEA understands the importance of vital services that make at-home treatments possible, which is why the DEA extended telemedicine flexibilities that were put in place during the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE). The telemedicine flexibilities will remain until November 11, 2023. Furthermore, any practitioner-patient relationship that is established before then will be given the full spectrum of telemedicine flexibilities for an additional year. It's important for patients to be able to explore therapy options before the extension period expires so that they are guaranteed access to their medications until November 11, 2024.

"The extension of the PHE telemedicine flexibilities is a move in the right direction. This vital decision recognizes that delivering safe and accessible mental healthcare to those in need is critical. By embracing telemedicine, we can reach more individuals, and provide transformative therapies within the comfort of their own homes." Rob Lee, COO

This latest expansion isn't the last for Choose Ketamine. The company is already in the process of expanding into Oregan, Pennsylvania, New York, and Tennessee in the coming months. Once Choose Ketamine is fully operable in those areas the company will serve another 32.5 million Americans across the four states.

In total, Choose Ketamine's services will soon be available in 20 states throughout the U.S. giving nearly 175 million Americans the option of finding relief with ketamine-assisted therapy.

ABOUT CHOOSE KETAMINE

Choose Ketamine is a mental wellness platform that connects patients with psychiatric medical practices that provide at home ketamine therapy. The Choose Ketamine platform is overseen by an advisory team of certified medical experts that have experience with psychedelic medicine and behavioral health. Choose Ketamine's mission is to provide evidence-based, patient-first medical care to those who suffer from mental health disorders by making at-home ketamine treatment options available to more people.

