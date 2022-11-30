Choose Love, The Global Nonprofit Organization, Returns to New York City with A Holiday Shopping Pop Up to Provide Essential Aid to Refugees

The global charity organization is putting a feel-good spin on holiday shopping with its one-stop-shop to purchase vital supplies, that all go directly to refugees and displaced people

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Love , the global nonprofit organization providing essential supplies and life-saving interventions for refugees and displaced people, announces the official opening of its pop-up location in The Seaport neighborhood of New York City. Open until December 24, this year's Choose Love Shop marks the charity's third year hosting a physical shopping experience in New York for visitors to shop their hearts out and leave with nothing by donating goods and services that will change the lives of millions in need this winter and beyond.

Throughout the store are items and visual representations of services Choose Love provides to refugees and displaced people across the world, spanning winter essentials, life-changing interventions, and long-lasting support. Items available for donation include basic necessities, including winter clothing, hot food, and fuel, all the way up to long-term services such as reuniting families, long-term accommodations, evacuation support, and lifesaving medical treatment. By purchasing through the shop, supporters can personally designate how their donations are being used to support those in need. Shoppers can also buy goods on the behalf of friends and loved ones as a holiday gift that keeps on giving.

The retail location at The Seaport on Front Street was generously donated by the Howard Hughes Corporation for the duration of the holiday shopping season. 100% of funds raised through the shop go to supporting displaced people from all over the world, including working in Greece, on the U.S./Mexico border as well as supporting its Ukraine Emergency Response, which the charity began earlier this year. Choose Love is currently working with over 70 organizations to help the people of Ukraine seeking care, refuge, and more.

"The Choose Love Shop is now a staple of giving back during the holiday season. Although a festive period, it's important to recognize the ongoing crises across the world and do our part in helping those in need," said Dawn O'Porter, Co-Founder of Choose Love. "Buying from The Choose Love Shop offers people something that can make a real, tangible difference. In showcasing basic items in dire need for millions worldwide, we want to not only raise awareness of how displaced people and refugees are stripped of basic necessities but remind those more fortunate of what to be grateful for."

Since its founding in 2015, in response to the refugee crisis in Europe, Choose Love has expanded its efforts to provide aid to millions of refugees and displaced people in over 30 countries. The organization has raised over $90 million and has gained support from the likes of Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Jameela Jamil, Michael Cain, and many more noteworthy figures.

Each holiday season, Choose Love launches a limited-time pop-up store for the public to visit and make donations towards the organization's mission of truly being the change they want to see in the world, prioritizing partnering with organizations that are primarily led by those in the communities affected. This year the refugee crisis has reached new records, largely in part to the invasions of Ukraine, with more than 100 million people estimated to be displaced worldwide.

The Choose Love Pop Up Shop is open at The Seaport, 204 Front St, New York, NY, until December 24.

About Choose Love

Choose Love does whatever it takes to provide refugees and displaced people with everything from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice. It elevates the voices and visibility of refugees, pushing for more welcoming policies and generating support for fast-acting, agile community organizations around the world. Since its founding in 2015, the organization has supported almost 4 million people and raised more than $90 million for over 390 partner organizations worldwide. The 'Choose Love' message has become a global statement of shared humanity and solidarity, with recognition from global figures including Oprah, Julia Roberts, Dua Lipa, Michael Cain and more.

