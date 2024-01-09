Choose the Fun ONE and Energize Your New Year!

ONE Brands Announces Expanded Partnership with Xponential+ for Free, Three-Month Membership Promotion

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands , known for its great-tasting and fun-flavored protein bars, is excited to kick off 2024 with an expanded partnership with Xponential+ , the live and on-demand digital fitness platform from Xponential Fitness that features brands including CycleBar , YogaSix , and Club Pilates , offering customers a free, three-month membership to Xponential+ with the purchase of any ONE protein snack.

With the purchase of any ONE protein snack at retail locations nationwide, customers are eligible to receive a complimentary membership to Xpontential+, a digital membership that provides unlimited access to over 1,000 live and on-demand fitness classes led by expert instructors from leading brands such as CycleBar, Pure Barre, Club Pilates, YogaSix, Rumble Boxing and many more. Customers can redeem their prize online at OneBarRewards.com with a valid receipt of purchase. This national promotion will run from December 28, 2023 through February 28, 2024.

"We're thrilled to announce our expanded partnership with Xponential+ to help our loyal fans energize their New Year," said Michael Reese, Director of Marketing for ONE Brands. "ONE is continuing its commitment to helping consumers achieve their goals in a fun and accessible way that allows for energy at any time of day, best fitting their individual needs. "

For more information on ONE Brands and to find a local retailer, please visit www.one1brands.com .

About ONE Brands: ONE Brands offers a portfolio of totally indulgent flavors and desirable textures, inclusive of ONE Bar, ONE CRUNCH and ONE Coffee Shop, and ONE Puffs. Each ONE Bar packs 20g of protein, each ONE CRUNCH bar packs 12g of protein, each ONE Coffee Shop bar packs 20g of protein alongside 65mg of caffeine - all while containing 1g of sugar - and each serving of ONE Puffs packs 14 grams of protein with a cheesy, crunchy, blast of flavor. ONE Brands protein bars and snacks are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout snacking, or just because. The roster of over 20 powerfully delicious flavors can be found at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other specialty and regional grocers. Need protein? You've Found the ONE.

SOURCE ONE Brands