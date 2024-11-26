Choose Your Horizon Welcomes Dr. Daniel Montville as Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choose Your Horizon (www.chooseyourhorizon.com), a pioneering telehealth platform transforming mental healthcare and addiction treatments, today announced the appointment of board-certified psychiatrist Daniel Montville, MD as its new Chief Medical Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company's nationwide expansion and treatment innovation strategy.

Dr. Montville brings extensive psychiatric expertise to Choose Your Horizon, having completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his medical degree from the Chicago Medical School. He distinguished himself professionally as Chief Resident during his psychiatry residency at the Mayo Clinic.

Specializing in mood disorders, substance use disorders, perinatal, and emergency psychiatry, Dr. Montville is committed to person-centered care that aligns perfectly with Choose Your Horizon's patient-focused approach. His expertise will be instrumental in designing future treatment pathways and expanding the company's comprehensive mental health services.

At Choose Your Horizon, Dr. Montville will drive innovative mental health solutions, including ketamine-assisted therapy and cutting-edge treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction. His dedication to empowering patients with the tools and resources to take charge of their mental health is central to the company's mission.

"Dr. Montville's appointment to our leadership team marks a pivotal step forward in our commitment to transforming the traditional approaches to addiction medicine and mental healthcare," said Mark Holland, CEO and co-founder of Choose Your Horizon. "His clinical expertise and dedication to innovative, compassionate care will further strengthen our ability to provide transformative mental health treatments on a national scale."

The appointment marks another key strategic milestone for Choose Your Horizon. Due to recent expansion efforts, the company will now be offering services in 27 additional states, bringing the total state service coverage to 50 states and positioning Choose Your Horizon for strong future growth.

This appointment builds upon the company's remarkable growth trajectory, which has included treating over 4,000 patients across 23 states and achieving 236% year-over-year growth. Choose Your Horizon continues to pioneer accessible, effective mental health treatments through its innovative telehealth platform.

"I am incredibly excited to join Choose Your Horizon at this transformative moment in mental healthcare," said Dr. Montville. "Our platform is breaking down barriers to access, bringing hope and healing to patients who have long been underserved by traditional treatment models. By leveraging innovative telehealth technologies and a truly patient-centered approach, we have the opportunity to make a profound impact on mental health treatment nationwide."

Learn more about Choose Your Horizon's mission and active investment round at https://www.startengine.com/offering/chooseyourhorizon

About Choose Your Horizon Choose Your Horizon is transforming mental healthcare through an innovative telehealth platform combining cutting-edge treatments with accessible care delivery. With over 4,000 patients treated and 98% seeing an improvement in symptoms, the company is revolutionizing how mental health services are provided, making effective treatment accessible to millions of Americans.

For more information, visit www.chooseyourhorizon.com

