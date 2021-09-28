Choose Your Own Adventure Announces its First Interactive Fantasy for Young Readers

Choose Your Own Adventure® publishes The Citadel of Whispers, their first interactive fantasy epic for young readers. Tweet this

Says Ali, "I wanted to allow the readers to be immersed in the story—part of the story itself—especially since they are creating its plot and meaning as they travel through multiple readings."

Chooseco Publisher, Shannon Gilligan, adds, "We have been looking for a fantasy writer with Kazim's skill and imagination for years. He evokes a world unlike any ever published within the CYOA universe. The book is so special."



Advance praise for The Citadel of Whispers:



"The Citadel of Whispers reminds me of my favorite RPG campaigns. Kazim Ali gives us several challenging and compelling stories to explore, and YA readers will love them all."

- Wil Wheaton, Stand By Me, The Big Bang Theory



"This book is a heart-pounding, magical journey that will keep readers glued to the pages to find out where their choices take them and what new fates await."

- Francesca Flores, author of Diamond City

On sale on October 1, 2021.

Kazim Ali will speak at the Twin Cities Book Festival (Minneapolis, MN) on October 16.

About Chooseco

Chooseco is a purpose-built publishing house which brought the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks back to print in 2006. Since the series relaunch, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of bestselling, original, and all-new books, translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide. www.cyoa.com

About Kazim Ali

Kazim Ali was born in the UK to parents of Indian descent. He an award-winning LGBTQ+ author and the Chair of the Department of Literature at the University of California, San Diego. His books encompass multiple genres, from poetry to nonfiction books and fiction novels. www.kazimali.com

