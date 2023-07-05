Choosing a new roof can be difficult. Bob Behrends Roofing makes it easy.

Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC

05 Jul, 2023, 14:30 ET

Choosing the right roof for your home can be difficult. However, Bob Behrends Roofing makes it easy by asking 1 simple question.

GREELEY, Colo., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Your roof is worn-out and it's time to replace it. There's a lot to do to prepare for a new roof; you have to prepare your house, your yard, your pets and family for the new roof, it's noisy, you should get your vehicles out of your garage, and make room in your driveway for that massive roll-off dumpster. At least it only lasts a day or two.

And, of course, have you chosen a new roof? Do you stick with traditional asphalt shingles? They cost the least, but don't last that long. You've heard stone-coated metal shingles last a lot longer, however, they cost 2 to 3 times as much. What about a cool roof? Also, which roof is recyclable?

There's a lot to think about when choosing the right roof for your home. However, one Colorado roofer makes it easy. This page on Bob Behrends Roofing's website starts by asking one simple question: What's your priority? For example, is it to save money on your new roof now or later? Or, is it going through the reroofing process less frequently? Perhaps an energy efficient roof is more important. Based on this one question, they help you choose the right roof for your home in no time.

Their webpage is also informative without being overwhelming. It gives example roof prices and life expectancies, example photos of the various roofs they offer, and links for more information. What's more, Bob Behrends Roofing offers free roof consultations, estimates and inspections.

For most homeowners, choosing a new roof isn't exactly a fun time. Most folks just get what they had before without giving their new roof a second thought. Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, is trying to change that by helping homeowners make informed decisions and be there along the way.

About Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC

We offer both residential and commercial roofing, and gutter installation and repair in Northern Colorado. We offer a 5-year workmanship guarantee, competitive pricing, ask for no money upfront, are a Preferred Contractor of Owens Corning, Tamko, and CertainTeed, are covered and insured, and have over 30 years experience.

Press Contact:

Doug Kerstetter
970-395-0406
https://bobbehrendsroofing.com

SOURCE Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC

Standing seam metal roofing helps to cool your home the most, a study from Bob Behrends Roofing, LLC, finds

