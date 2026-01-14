Choosing the Best Third-Party Administrator for Claims Processing

MOKENA, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As claims handling grows more complex and cost pressures continue to rise, insurers, MGAs, and risk managers are taking a closer look at how Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) influence outcomes across the entire claim lifecycle. Selecting the right TPA is no longer a back-office decision—it is a strategic choice that directly affects cycle time, indemnity leakage, documentation quality, and policyholder experience.

In heavy equipment and commercial trucking claims, the stakes are particularly high. These losses involve specialized assets, customized machinery, evolving technology, and multi-vendor coordination. When valuation or investigation is treated as a routine administrative step, inaccuracies can lead to supplements, rework, delays, and disputes. Industry data shows that supplements in commercial trucking claims routinely range from 20% to 25%, contributing to extended cycle times and increased claim severity.

Veritas Claims has built its Third-Party Claims Administrator model around one clear insight: specialization in the right places unlocks better results. Rather than applying a generalized approach, Veritas focuses exclusively on heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and specialized assets. Its integrated service model brings appraisal, investigation, towing and storage, subrogation, and resolution together under a single operational framework, ensuring consistency and accountability from intake through closure.

"At Veritas, we've built a Third Party Administrator model that thrives where others struggle, within the complex world of heavy equipment and commercial trucking claims," said Mike Bruno, CEO and Founder of Veritas Claims. "As the industry loses technical expertise, we've doubled down on specialization, data, and people who truly understand this work from the ground up. That's what keeps Veritas ahead of the curve, turning every claim into an opportunity for clarity, savings, and trust."

This approach delivers practical value. Accurate, defensible appraisals reduce unnecessary supplements. Integrated coordination minimizes touchpoints. Clear documentation supports confident settlement decisions. In many cases, the efficiencies gained through reduced leakage and faster resolution outweigh the cost of services themselves, transforming claims handling from a cost center into a value contributor.

To further support industry education and transparency, Veritas is working alongside Crowdcreate, an insurance marketing agency , to expand its thought leadership and digital presence. The collaboration focuses on sharing operational insights, data-backed analysis, and practical guidance to help insurers better understand how specialized TPAs drive measurable results.

For organizations evaluating their claims partners, the conclusion is straightforward: the most effective TPAs are those built for the work they handle. In specialized claims environments, expertise, integration, and precision remain the defining factors of long-term performance.

