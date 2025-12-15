Choozle Appoints Tina Starr as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced revenue and strategy leader to guide Choozle's next phase of growth and innovation

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the appointment of Tina Starr as Chief Executive Officer. Starr, who previously served as Executive Vice President of Revenue, will lead the company's strategic direction, operational performance, and long-term growth.

With more than 15 years of experience in marketing, media, and technology, Starr is recognized for aligning teams around clear priorities, elevating performance standards, and delivering measurable outcomes for brands and agencies. As Executive Vice President of Revenue, she unified Sales, Account Management, and Media Solutions into one integrated organization focused on performance and client success. Under her leadership, Choozle advanced its market position by promoting transparency, improving inventory quality, and expanding access to advanced measurement that helps clients connect media investment to real business outcomes. She also strengthened the company's leadership bench and championed the advancement of women into senior roles.

Starr previously served as Vice President of Account Management and Strategy at Choozle, where she built scalable programs, improved campaign execution, and led teams that consistently drove retention, growth, and stronger client results. Before joining Choozle, she held senior roles at Next Step and HumanDesign. She contributed to the development of Google's Premier Partner Program, shaping standards that influenced the broader performance marketing industry.

"As we look to Choozle's next chapter, our greatest opportunity is not replacing people with automation but combining human insight with intelligent systems," said Tina Starr, Chief Executive Officer at Choozle. "I call it a cyborg approach, where people remain at the center and technology extends their impact. This is how we will simplify the increasingly complex world of digital advertising, raise the bar on transparency and performance, and help growth brands and agencies compete and win on outcomes that truly matter."

"Tina has already proven she can unite teams, modernize our approach, and deliver meaningful impact for our clients," said Dave DeMarsh, speaking on behalf of Choozle's Board of Directors. "Her belief in pairing human insight with automation, and her commitment to transparency and results, make her exactly the leader we want guiding Choozle into the future."

