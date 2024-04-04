Choozle CEO, Adam Woods, Selected as a 2024 Colorado Titan 100

DENVER, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced that Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to include Adam Woods , CEO of Choozle as a 2024 Colorado Titan 100 .

The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2024 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ over 74,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 30th , 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized as a Colorado Titan 100, alongside such esteemed leaders," Adam Woods, Choozle CEO. Post this

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their employees and clients across the nation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Woods joined Choozle because he recognized the opportunity to bring an enterprise-grade approach to a new segment of the Advertising Technology market and truly make a difference in helping companies grow. Traditionally, the technology tools available to large advertisers were not accessible to regional or local businesses coherently and easily. Throughout his time at Choozle, Woods has worked to improve the way mid-market advertisers buy media. He has spearheaded initiatives to ensure Choozle steers the space as a consultative partner for the optimal deployment of media. This involves a blend of omnichannel planning, including targeting best practices, upfront goal setting, and effective measurement.

Prior to Choozle, Woods was the Chief Technology Officer at Wunderman Thompson Data, a top multinational agency focused on building real-time solutions that operate at web scale. During his tenure at Wunderman, he supported advertising software products for large global enterprise companies and became aware of the inequities in offerings between Fortune 500 brands compared to smaller companies and advertising agencies.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 30th, 2024, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized as a Colorado Titan 100 alongside such esteemed leaders. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment at Choozle to empower businesses of all sizes with advanced advertising solutions, leveling the playing field in the digital landscape. Together, we're shaping the future of Colorado's business community and beyond," said Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," said Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

About Choozle

Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform – and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools – from a demand-side platform and data management platform to smart tag management – all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle.com .

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz

About Wipfli LLP

With more than 70,000 clients and approximately 3,100 associates, Wipfli ranks among the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. We bring integrated solutions to help our clients turn data into insights, optimize workflows, increase margins, and transform through digital innovation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Annie Wissner

Vice President of Marketing

Choozle

[email protected]

SOURCE Choozle