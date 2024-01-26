CHOP Celebrates Second Anniversary of Middleman Family Pavilion Opening

-- The Middleman Family Pavilion, CHOP's second inpatient location in King of Prussia, continues to provide families access to more of CHOP's best-in-class care –

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) celebrates the second anniversary of the opening of the Middleman Family Pavilion, CHOP's hospital location in King of Prussia, PA. Since the Middleman Family Pavilion opened in January of 2022, over 130,000 patients have been treated on CHOP's King of Prussia Campus.

Located on CHOP's King of Prussia Campus and connected to CHOP's existing Specialty and Urgent Care Centers, the Middleman Family Pavilion includes:

  • 98 spacious private inpatient rooms, consisting of a 56-bed medical surgical unit, an 8-bed oncology unit, and a 16-bed pediatric intensive care unit (PICU)
  • Care for a broad range of pediatric specialties, including oncology, orthopaedics, plastic surgery and adolescent medicine
  • An operating room suite consisting of six operating rooms, specializing in elective services requiring overnight stays
  • the 28 room Madlyn K. Abramson Emergency Department, the first dedicated 24/7 pediatric emergency department in the King of Prussia area
  • Comprehensive radiology services

Additionally, in December 2023, the Middleman Family Pavilion opened an 18-bed Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (N/IICU). Staffed 24/7 by a core team of Neonatologists and Advanced Practice Providers, the unit provides comprehensive care with additional non-urgent surgical capabilities.

"We are proud and excited about the growth and expansion of services at the Middleman Family Pavilion in the last two years," said Cheryl Gebeline-Myers, Vice President of Operations, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Middle Family Pavilion in King of Prussia. "We remain committed to serving the King of Prussia and surrounding communities and making it easier and more accessible for families to have world-class pediatric specialists, services and treatments closer to home."

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

