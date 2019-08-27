CHOP Named Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

A record 680 healthcare facilities actively participated in the HEI 2019 survey, with HRC Foundation proactively researching key policies at more than 1,000 additional non-participating hospitals. Of those included in the HEI, 406 earned an "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation.

"CHOP is committed to providing culturally competent healthcare to all of our patients and families, and I am incredibly proud that we have received this recognition for the fifth time," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Developing programs and policies that meet the specific needs of our LGBTQ patients, families and employees is a priority for us, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that they have an exceptional experience at CHOP."

In a continued effort to create the best LGBTQ patient, family and employee experience, CHOP continued to implement a comprehensive plan to fully engage and educate employees.

Other notable activities and events over the last year include:

Providing national leadership and recommendations on LGBTQ pediatric care policies and practice

Training on LGBTQ-related topics for over 750 staff throughout the main hospital and specialty/primary care network

Participation in the Philadelphia Pride Parade and the Trans Health Conference to celebrate as well as recruit future employees

Addition of LGBTQ families and staff photos in Hospital publications, materials and artwork

Experts received a grant from the State of Pennsylvania to provide training to mental health providers throughout the state in supporting transgender and gender expansive clients, reaching over 1500 therapists.

"The health care facilities that participate in HRC's Healthcare Equality Index are making it clear that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients," said HRC President Alphonso David. "Going beyond inclusive non-discrimination policies, these health care facilities are adopting best practices in the areas of LGBTQ patient care and support, employee policies and benefits and LGBTQ patient and community engagement. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all."

In our commitment to provide the best care for all children and their families including everyone in our LGBTQ communities, CHOP offers the following care practices:

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

