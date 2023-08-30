CHOP ZONE LAWSUIT FOR DEAD BLACK TEEN AMENDED NAMING FORMER SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF CARMEN BEST AND FIRE MARSHAL HAROLD SCOGGINS

The Internal Affairs Investigation which was launched due to the failure to investigate the murder of Antonio Mays Jr. now has determined there may have been possible policy violation.

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Oshan, of Oshan & Associates, (Oshan Law) filed amended complaint against the City of Seattle, et al on behalf of murdered teen Antonio Mays Jr. who died while trying to escape the CHOP/CHAZ zone.  The newly filed amended Complaint now adds new Defendants including former police chief Carmen Best and Seattle Fire Marshal Harold Scoggins.

Another interesting development in the heels of filing the amended complaint is that the Police Accountability Office has determined there may have been policy violation(s) surrounding the murder crime scene and requires further investigation. The murder crime scene was BOTCHED and regular police procedures and protocols were not followed following the murder of Antonio Mays Junior, a black teen who came to Seattle to participate in the civil rights movement following the George Floyd murder. While attempting to escape the CHOP ZONE he was gunned down and executed.

Not only did Seattle officials encourage the Chop Zone and the anarchy which ultimately led to the teen's violent and painful death it was not even properly investigated or even acknowledged and Antonio Mays Junior never got the justice he deserves. This is heart wrenching for the family to witness. The family deserves answers by all participants involved.

