Chopin Vodka Partners with Vera Wang to Unveil Vera Wang x Chopin, the first vodka-fashion collaboration ever to launch in the U.S.

Hand-crafted from farm to bottle, Vera Wang personally selected a special variety of young potato for Vera Wang x Chopin that has never been on the market. The potatoes used for the product are sustainably grown and sourced without chemicals or pesticides in the village of Krzesk, Poland, where the Chopin Vodka distillery is located. The resulting product is naturally gluten-free and has distinct taste, aroma, complexity and character; it is unlike any other product available to date.

Wang admits vodka has always been her spirit of choice but has discovered so much about its subtleties over the past two years while co-creating her own. She is grateful to have learned about the vodka process from Tad Dorda, founder and CEO of Chopin Vodka, whom she refers to as the 'Master of Vodka.' She adds that she, "will never ever look at a potato the same way again."

"Working with Chopin Vodka was one of the most educational, fascinating and collaborative experiences I've ever had, learning how vodka is made and the various nuances of taste and texture. I am so grateful for the opportunity to co-create a spirit I adore so much, with such a storied and respected distiller," said Vera Wang. "It is the culmination of my long love affair with vodka in the most personal and expressive way."

During the creative process, Wang was determined to retain the Chopin bottle's iconic shape, with a modern, architectural, and sophisticated iteration for the Vera Wang fashion/lifestyle brand that is guaranteed to stand out on any bar. From the matte bi-color bottle to her personal messaging, she describes this project as being an "amazing journey." The poem on the back of the bottle is an "ode" to Wang's unique and highly personal relationship with vodka: how it makes her feel, the memories it evokes, and the emotion, sensuality, and romance vodka represents to her.

"Vera Wang's personal touches on this project make it a truly authentic partnership. She has been actively involved in the entire process with her mind, heart, and sophisticated taste," said Dorda. "We are honored to have our first artist-designed collaboration with legendary Vera Wang, who is so passionate about the discovery of vodka and is a sincere Chopin Vodka connoisseur."

The limited-edition collaboration will be available for presale on March 8 exclusively on ChopinVodka.com at 10 a.m. EST. It will be available in the weeks following in select retailers throughout the United States for a suggested retail price of $99 (1 liter).

About Chopin Vodka

Chopin is a boutique, family-owned, distillery that crafts artisanal spirits and liqueurs. It is widely regarded as the world's top vodka maker, Chopin Vodka is distilled from local ingredients grown in a pristine district of eastern Poland (100km east of Warsaw) and the entire process – from growing, cooking, fermenting and distilling raw ingredients, to bottling – is carefully tended. Chopin Vodka was the first to debut ultra-luxury vodka in 1993 with its iconic bottle – a design that has since redefined the vodka sector. In addition to producing three single-ingredient vodkas – potato, rye and wheat – to showcase just how different vodkas can be, Chopin also offers a limited-edition Family Reserve Young Potato Vodka, and a trio of Dorda Liqueurs (Dorda Sea Salt Caramel, Dorda Double Chocolate and Dorda Coconut). Naturally gluten-free, Chopin Vodka is the best-selling potato vodka in the U.S. and is the most awarded potato vodka in the world. www.chopinvodka.com

About Vera Wang

A native New Yorker who spent her career at the forefront of fashion, Vera Wang began a sweeping makeover of the bridal industry in 1990 with the opening of her flagship salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Today, the flagship continues to showcase collections known for sophistication, extraordinary detailing and a cool, modern sensibility.

In 2000, Vera Wang's enthusiasm for couture resulted in the launch of her highly acclaimed ready-to-wear collection. The Council of Fashion Designers of America honored Vera Wang by naming her "Womenswear Designer of the Year" in 2005 and also honored her with the "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2013 . Wang has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades but most notably she was awarded the prestigious Legion of Honor, an order of distinction by the Republic of France. The Vera Wang brand reflects her vision to create a lifestyle that goes beyond fashion and into publishing, fragrance, beauty, accessories and home. Driven by artistic, modern, luxurious design and a high level of customer experience, Vera Wang's collections hold enormous appeal.

Vera Wang collaborates with leading global partners and manufactures the majority of its bridal collection in company-owned workrooms in the United States. www.verawang.com

