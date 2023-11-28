Chopper Mill Foundation Established to Provide Mittens for All

Woman-owned Minnesota company expands contributions with their newest non-profit foundation

STILLWATER, Minn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chopper Mill Inc., a company dedicated to crafting mittens designed for generations of outdoor action, is embarking on its newest endeavor to provide mittens for all through the establishment of the Chopper Mill Foundation.

Founded in Minnesota, the Chopper Mill Foundation's mission is to make a positive impact on families through Chopper Mill products and company contributions to organizations that set out to better children's futures.  Every year, Chopper Mill, Inc. will donate 20% of profits to fund the Chopper Mill Foundation's efforts through their Mittens For All program.

"At Chopper Mill, we believe that everyone should have access to the highest quality, most durable outdoor clothing," said Jill Kaufenberg, Founder and CEO  of Chopper Mill. "Keeping little hands warm in the harsh, freezing temperatures is our passion, and we are so grateful to our loyal customers for their support and allowing us the chance to provide mittens to families who truly need them."

Chopper Mill is dedicated to providing the warmest clothing to withstand harsh winters to everyone in need. Through their program, Mittens For All, the Chopper Mill Foundation will be able to help contribute to the cause, making high-quality warm clothing accessible for all.

Chopper Mill, Inc. is an e-commerce, woman founded company in Stillwater, Minnesota. For more information on the Chopper Mill Foundation, please visit https://choppermill.com/.

About Chopper Mill:
Established in 2020, Chopper Mill, Inc. is a woman-founded company located in Stillwater, Minnesota. Chopper Mill is dedicated to building the world's best mitten company for kids, crafting products worthy of the amazing people they protect. Chopper Mill mittens are designed for generations of outdoor action, made to withstand anything northern winters throw at us. To learn more, visit https://choppermill.com/, and follow Chopper Mill on Instagram and Facebook.

