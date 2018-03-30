ChopperExchange Announces Average Selling Prices for Motorcycles Sold in 2017 and 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ChopperExchange, the largest niche motorcycle classifieds website in the United States, released its average selling prices for units sold on its website in 2017 and 2018. Numbers suggest that ChopperExchange is the leading online destination to resell American made V-twin motorcycles for the most money, with the average selling price of $12,076 for all units sold in 2017.

Average Selling Prices for Motorcycles Sold in 2017 and 2018

The average selling price for units sold thus far in 2018 is $12,479, which is a 3.7% increase from the previous year. The data consists of listings from all American V-twin brands, but is concentrated on powerhouse brands like Harley-Davidson® and Indian® Motorcycles. The data shows that average selling prices are influenced by average listing (asking) prices, which fluctuate throughout the year. The average percentage of listing price sellers received in 2017 reached a high of 96% in the third quarter.

ChopperExchange's dedication to providing an online platform that offers the most value to motorcycle sellers has nurtured a loyal following of more than 700,000 motorcycle enthusiasts that trust the brand as a reputable and effective platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned American V-twin motorcycles.

Average selling prices are much higher on ChopperExchange than competing sites because private sellers and dealerships have complete control of the listing and selling process. Sellers are not pressured to let go of their motorcycles for a low price. While private sellers pay a one-time listing fee that varies based on the duration of the listing, dealers have the option to sign up for monthly accounts to host their inventory feeds on the site without long term contracts.

Rather than deducting a commission or giving low instant cash offers for bikes, private sellers and dealerships that list on ChopperExchange keep 100% off the profits made selling their motorcycles.

When selling on ChopperExchange, there is also no added pressure to sell quickly because of an until sold listing option and the ability to easily relist a motorcycle when a three month or six month listing expires.

"Dream Cycles USA has been successful at selling and advertising motorcycles on ChopperExchange because of the nationwide exposure and the ease of use of the website not only for buyers but also for sellers," said Will Fuller, owner of Dream Cycles USA, who has sold 27 privately listed motorcycles through ChopperExchange.

The average days to sell a motorcycle on ChopperExchange, if it sells within a year, is 67, but many people have sold their bikes a lot faster. The number of days until sold varies based on a variety of factors including the season, asking price, photo quality, type of bike, description, and more.

"I have had bikes, after listing, sell in a few days to 60 days with the average being in the 2-3 week range to close the sale," said Fuller.

Private sellers and dealers are able to sell quickly on ChopperExchange because of the nationwide exposure. With listings from over 250 dealerships and thousands of private sellers, ChopperExchange has a wide variety of more than 25,000 available American V-twin motorcycles that can easily be shipped throughout the US for affordable prices.

On average, 10,000 unique online users visit ChopperExchange daily. Customers enjoy the convenience of shopping from home, which allows them to compare prices and various motorcycle features before making a purchase. According to a report by Forbes Insights, 82% of customers conduct online research before making a purchase.

"It's all about exposure. Over half of the bikes I've sold on your site went to buyers out of state," said Bruce Murakami, a private seller from St. Petersburg, FL who has sold five out of the eight bikes he has listed on ChopperExchange.

About ChopperExchange

ChopperExchange generates sales leads for motorcycle dealerships and private sellers nationwide. The website harnesses the power of its massive motorcycle rider client base, social media presence with more than 700,000 followers, and sophisticated lead generation processes to help motorcycle enthusiasts buy and sell new and pre-owned American V-twin motorcycles fast and at a very reasonable cost. The website also prides itself on its simple and easy-to-use features. ChopperExchange is owned and operated by Kapok Marketing, a marketing agency in Saint Petersburg, Florida. For more information visit ChopperExchange.com or KapokMarketing.com.

