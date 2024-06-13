Chopra Foundation and Human Longevity, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Extend Longevity and Improve Healthspan

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation and Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) today announced a groundbreaking partnership to combine their complementary approaches to promoting longevity and holistic well-being.

Human Longevity was co-founded in 2013 by J Craig Venter, PhD, a pioneer in the sequencing of the first human genome as well as precision medicine.

Founded by Deepak Chopra, MD, a renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, the Chopra Foundation is dedicated to cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and improving global health through initiatives focused on mind/body healing practices. This collaboration unites the Chopra Foundation's leadership in integrative health and mind-body interventions with HLI's cutting-edge precision medicine platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Human Longevity and combine our organizations' respective expertise in personalized physical and spiritual wellbeing," said Dr. Deepak Chopra. "By integrating HLI's advanced medical technologies with the Chopra Foundation's holistic approach centered on the seven pillars of wellbeing, we can empower individuals to achieve peak living and extend their longevity."

The partnership will provide members access to both HLI's comprehensive 100+ Longevity program and the Chopra Foundation's mind-body practices.

HLI offers the most comprehensive data-driven precision medicine program through its 100+ Longevity care membership. This program integrates precision medicine data, clinical care focusing on the root causes of disease, and care pathways to reduce biologic age.

The precision medicine data includes whole genome sequencing, whole body and brain MRI with quantitative imaging biomarkers, cardiac evaluation including continuous rhythm monitoring, 4D ECHO, cardiac MRI and coronary artery imaging, body composition, advanced blood biomarkers and wearables.

Aggregation of these data can lead to pre-symptomatic diagnoses of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative and metabolic disease. Guided by these data, HLI's clinical care team designs a custom personalized program for our members to stave off major chronic diseases and extend their longevity.

This data-driven approach dovetails with the Chopra Foundation's focus on sleep, meditation, movement, emotional regulation, nutrition, community, and self-awareness.

"Human Longevity is excited to join forces with the Chopra Foundation and their innovative work in promoting conscious living and global wellbeing," said Wei-Wu He, PhD, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity, Inc. "Combining our precision health intelligence with the Chopra Foundation's transformative mind-body practices will provide a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking to extend their longevity," adds David Karow, MD, PhD, President of Human Longevity

We also plan to launch a series of joint remote and in person educational events throughout the year including webinars, panel discussions, and wellness retreats. Our partnership will allow access for our respective members to these exclusive events as well as community of similar interests and aspirations.

"Our partnership with Human Longevity, Inc. marks a revolutionary step in combining advanced medical technologies, artificial intelligence with holistic wellbeing practices. Together, we will empower individuals to enhance their healthspan and achieve peak living, reflecting our commitment to global wellbeing and integrative health solutions." - Poonacha Machaiah, CEO, The Chopra Foundation

Further information and initiatives to be announced over the coming months.

Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Deepak Chopra and dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising, especially for disadvantaged individuals and communities.

Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. He is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego. His 90th book and national bestseller, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential (Harmony Books), unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. TIME magazine has described him as "one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century."

Chopra Foundation https://choprafoundation.org

Human Longevity, Inc.

Built by the pioneers of the human genome sequencing effort since 2013, Human Longevity is the global leader in advancing the Human Longevity Care movement, on a mission to discover and harness the technological and biological interventions that amplify span of life, health, & high-performance. Human Longevity, Inc. is committed to accelerating living to 100+ by revolutionizing the landscape of the current system of "sickcare" to true "healthcare". By continually adding and analyzing our client's health data, we are transforming treatment from a reactive practice to one that is proactive, preventative, and personalized.

Human Longevity, Inc. https://humanlongevity.com

