Chopra Foundation Partners with Veteran's PATH to Support Mental Wellbeing for Veterans

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States honors our troops for Veteran's Day, it is also a sobering time to realize the struggles veterans face each day. A Department of Veterans Affairs' analysis revealed that an average of 20 veterans a day die from suicide. To help combat this devastating reality, the Chopra Foundation is announcing a partnership with Veteran's PATH, a nonprofit organization with a mission to guide returning veterans to rediscover meaning, purpose, and joy in their lives through mindfulness, meditation, and a supportive community. The partnership aims to provide over 1,000,000 veterans with access to proven mind-body tools and support that will reduce negative outcomes and improve overall resilience, mental health, and wellbeing for veterans and their families.

Veteran's Path Logo

"After recently losing a former Navy SEAL teammate to suicide, I pleaded to anyone that can help address this devastating and critical issue," says Jon Macaskill, Veteran's PATH Deputy Executive Director. "Chopra Foundation responded offering a partnership and it was soon born. We look forward to advancing our mission even further in hopes of bringing peace and joy to our Veteran friends."

Veterans and anyone with a vested interest in military service members and their families making a healthy transition to civilian life are encouraged to attend a live webinar this Veterans Day (November 11). The webinar will address programs available to help promote mindfulness and resiliency to find a new purpose in their civilian lives.

"This is not an issue that should stay in the barracks or VA hospitals, this problem affects us all as Americans and human beings," says Dr. Deepak Chopra, founder of the Chopra Foundation. "It is imperative that we take a stand to help our Veterans, not just with mental health, but to assist them in achieving true happiness in their civilian lives."

"Chopra Foundation and Veteran's PATH will be releasing the HERO (Health and Emotional Resilience Operator) AI chatbot personalized for Veterans and their families," says Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of Chopra Foundation. "The platform, built by industry leaders X2AI, will be aimed at helping in the transition of Veterans to civilian life and bring curated wellbeing programs and support for the community.

"We at X2 AI Tess are honored to provide support to Veterans through our partnership with Veterans PATH, The Chopra Foundation, and American Family Insurance, as well as 24/7 crisis support through our partnership with MyAdvisor/VetAdvisor, further realizing our mission of providing access to mental health support, regardless of income or location," says X2 AI Tess founder, Michiel Rauws.

Exacerbated by COVID-19, military suicides have increased by as much as 20% vs. 2019, and veterans are reporting increased suicidal symptoms and anxiety. By making mental health and support tools more accessible to our veterans with the help of Chopra Foundation and Veteran's PATH partnership, the organizations hope to make veteran suicide an issue of the past.

About the Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects. https://www.choprafoundation.org/

About Veteran's PATH

Veteran's PATH is a 501c3 whose mission is for every US military veteran to find wholeness as a warrior leading a purposeful and fulfilling life. Their programs help veterans better manage stress and anxiety, increase resiliency and well-being, and access peer mentorship and support.https://veteranspath.org/

