Chopra Global And Alicia Keys Release New 21-Day Meditation Experience, "Activating The Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness"

Activating the Divine Feminine: The Path to Wholeness helps listeners find harmony with the feminine and masculine energies within each of us, and return to peace in mind, body, and spirit. By exploring the relationship we all have, regardless of gender, to the cooling, lunar, and receptive feminine qualities of life, balanced by the solar, warming, and active energies of the masculine, we restore wholeness to our systems both personally and collectively.

The 21-Day program takes participants on a journey to discover the power of living in communion with the Divine Feminine while exploring love, compassion, empathy, and inner peace. Each 20-minute daily meditation opens with guided wisdom and storytelling from Keys, followed by a lesson and a meditation session from Dr. Chopra.

"I believe the Divine Feminine is an extremely powerful force within all of us," says Keys. "It helps you grow, it helps you create, it cultivates who you are. There's a major imbalance in our world, and we can all feel it. To counteract it, we have to open the door to the Divine Feminine in us and its ability to repair and create. It's been an adventure to travel on this journey of self-exploration with my brother Deepak Chopra. He believes in wellbeing for everyone, as do I, and knows we could all use some extra healing vibes in this moment. That's one of the reasons we and the team at Chopra Global put together a 21-day exploration of the Divine Feminine. As we climb out of the pandemic, we can use self-care and self-love to balance out the loss and brokenness around us. I hope this experience will help us be our best, brightest selves, live healthier and more joyful lives, and find a piece of peace in a broken world."

For more than two decades, Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness, empowering personal transformation for millions of people worldwide to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, Chopra Global's commitment to democratize and advance well-being for all has cultivated one of the world's largest mindfulness communities with signature programs that have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on mental, physical, and spiritual health.

"The Divine Feminine is often overlooked or silenced by structures that promote an imbalance of masculine energy," says Dr. Deepak Chopra. "Love, compassion, and receptivity exist at the source of the Divine Feminine and when we allow these energies to emerge in our lives, we create space for nurturing and healing both personally and collectively. I am forever grateful to Alicia for this partnership, she is an incarnation of the Divine Feminine and her words will help bring people together and provide peace and solace that the world needs."

The 21-Day Meditation Experience franchise first launched in 2013 with Dr. Chopra and Oprah Winfrey and has since become a global phenomenon, with millions of participants and meditation groups around the world. The catalogue currently features 19 different programs, including Renew Yourself: Body, Mind & Spirit, a bilingual program launched in 2020 with international music superstar and Latin Grammy Award winning artist J Balvin.

In celebration of this new program, Keys Soulcare, a lifestyle beauty brand born from Keys' personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, will offer a special self-care package that will help develop a daily meditation ritual. The new ritual includes offerings to integrate into, and enhance the 21-Day Meditation Experience including the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Reviving Aura Mist and Comforting Balm, and is currently available at KeysSoulCare.com. Keys Soulcare will also enlist Lightworkers to participate in the program and share their experience through a series of first-person content across the Chopra and Keys Soulcare social channels.

Chopra Global has partnered with YourMomCares, a non-profit dedicated to children's mental wellness, founded by celebrity and influencer moms including CEO Sharon Feldstein (mom of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein), Terria Joseph (Alicia Keys' mom) and Patsy Noah (Adam Levine's mom) to distribute the free program to moms and mental health partners in their network. YourMomCares creates and funds the most innovative and groundbreaking programs and solutions in kids' mental health and is changing the dialogue from mental illness to wellness.

The meditations are easily accessible from a tablet, computer, or Chopra Global's Apps available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. To join the social media conversation, use #21daymeditation and interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Chopra's 21-Day Meditation Program:

The 21-Day Meditation Experience is a meditation journey that focuses on the life-changing benefits of meditation and mindfulness practices. Each program centers around a unique theme, offering deep wisdom, practical tools, and refreshing insights to help participants grow and evolve – in just 20 minutes a day. Every day is coupled with a series of thought-provoking reflection questions designed to anchor the teachings with a centering thought and mantra. Inspired by the notion that it takes 21 days to create a habit, this three-week experience allows listeners to enjoy the life-changing benefits of meditation, including: reduced stress and anxiety; improved immune function and decreased inflammation; better sleep and increased energy; deep states of peace and well-being; and achievement of peak living.

About Chopra Global:

Chopra Global is a leading whole health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. In 2020, Chopra Global launched The Chopra Meditation & Well-being app on iOS, which offers simple, self-care guidance and meditation for mind, body, and spirit. The vast library of content features hundreds of meditations and practices with an integrative approach to help create and sustain a healthier life, with an emphasis on stress, energy, sleep, mood management, purpose, relationships, and growth. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Keys Soulcare:

Keys Soulcare is a lifelong vision of global superstar artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys. Born of Alicia's personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, the brand vision is more than skin deep. Keys Soulcare shares the soul of beauty through dermatologist-developed, clean formulas, skin-nourishing ingredients and soul-nurturing rituals. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, cruelty-free offerings, Keys Soulcare aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. Available at keyssoulcare.com and nationwide at Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com. Learn more by visiting www.keyssoulcare.com.

About YourMomCares:

In 2014, YMC Co-Founders and longtime friends Sharon Feldstein (Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein's Mom) and Patsy Noah (Adam Levine's Mom) were brought together by the White House along with other moms, including Terria Joseph (Alicia Keys' mom) to do a PSA for the Affordable Care Act. Inspired by the amazing group of women and leaders involved and immediately recognizing the power in the "Your Mom Cares" concept and brand, YourMomCares was born. Today, YMC helps all children by creating and funding innovative, cutting-edge programs and solutions which have a direct impact on children's mental health. To learn more, visit YourMomCares.org.

SOURCE Chopra Global

Related Links

https://chopra.com/

