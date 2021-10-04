Chopra Global Announces Slate of Retreats to Calm the Mind and Rebalance the Soul

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic being endured has led to an imbalance of physical and mental health throughout our society. To help address this challenge, Chopra Global, a leading wellness company led by world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, Deepak Chopra, is announcing its highly anticipated slate of upcoming integrative health retreats.

Dr. Deepak Chopra Speaking at a Chopra Global Retreat

The exclusive retreats will offer immersive, one-of-a-kind programming and curated experiences that bring ancient practices backed by science into modern life for a wholistic approach to wellness. Taking place in breathtaking destinations across North America, each retreat is uniquely designed to inspire an unforgettable body/mind/spirit experience. Dr. Chopra will be on-site speaking at each retreat, along with other renowned experts in wellness, yoga, meditation and more.

The lineup of events will kick-off in one month at Well Within which will feature an exclusive chat between Dr. Chopra and Jewel, followed by an evening performance by the Grammy-nominated singer-song writer and mental health advocate.

Upcoming retreats include:

Well Within (NEARLY SOLD OUT): Rancho Palos Verde, CA – October 29-31, 2021

7 Spiritual Laws: Riviera Maya, Mexico – December 8-12, 2021

– Inspired by Deepak's best-selling book, Seven Spiritual Laws of Success

Meditation Immersion: Maui, Hawaii – May 13-17, 2022

– Infinite Possibilities: Mont Tremblant, Canada – July 7-11, 2022

Each retreat includes hotel accommodations, meals, yoga, meditation, exclusive sessions with well-being thought leaders, and more. Through a unique combination of ancient wisdom, sensory experiences, and the latest research in practical health science, guests will learn personalized approaches to taking control of their own health and well-being.

"Each of these retreats is expertly curated to give attendees an opportunity to create a wellness movement within each individual," said Mallika Chopra, CEO of Chopra Global. "Wellness begins when we sleep deeply, eat food that nourishes, move our bodies, practice meditation, love ourselves and those around us, live with nature and truly understand how to create our collective reality. We are confident these retreats will inspire what's possible in terms of physical, mental and spiritual health."

In an effort to provide health and safety at this and all Chopra Global events, all guests, staff, and speakers attending Chopra retreats are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to arrival. For more information on our COVID-19 policy, including requirements for event attendees, please visit https://chopra.com/retreat-updates

About Chopra Global:

Chopra Global is a leading integrative health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2,000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive and mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

